Left Menu

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar undergoes knee replacement surgery

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday, shared that his mother Hiroo Johar recently underwent knee replacement surgery.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:58 IST
Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar undergoes knee replacement surgery
Karan Johar with his mother (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday, shared that his mother Hiroo Johar recently underwent knee replacement surgery. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a video, wherein his mother can be seen sitting on what appears to be a wheelchair. She also thanked the doctors for taking good care of her at a hospital.

Alongside the clip, Karan wrote, "My Mother ... My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown.... In the past 8 months... Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour." Karan also penned a few words in praise of his 79-year-old mother.

".... She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her .... I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at home with a cake and a song," he added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021