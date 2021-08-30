Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar undergoes knee replacement surgery

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday, shared that his mother Hiroo Johar recently underwent knee replacement surgery. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a video, wherein his mother can be seen sitting on what appears to be a wheelchair. She also thanked the doctors for taking good care of her at a hospital.

Alongside the clip, Karan wrote, "My Mother ... My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown.... In the past 8 months... Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour." Karan also penned a few words in praise of his 79-year-old mother.

".... She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her .... I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at home with a cake and a song," he added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (ANI)

