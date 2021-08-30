Left Menu

Janmashtami procession taken out in Srinagar after two years

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-08-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:54 IST
After a gap of two years, Kashmiri Pandits took out a Janmashtami procession to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna here on Monday.

Amid tight security arrangements, the procession started from the Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area of the city and passed through Kralkhud, Barbarshah before reaching the clock tower at the historic Lal Chowk, officials said.

They said the procession crossed over the Amirakadal bridge, passed through the Jehangir chowk and returned to the temple.

The devotees, including men, women and children, danced alongside the chariot and distributed sweets among people.

A senior citizen among the devotees said it was after two years that they were allowed to take out the Janmashtami procession in Srinagar.

There was no procession in 2020 due to COVID-19 while the lockdown imposed in the wake of abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019 had led to the cancellation of the event.

