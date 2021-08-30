Buddhadeb Guha's demise a big loss to literary world: PM Modi

Paying tributes to eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment.

Guha, author of many notable works such as 'Madhukari' (Honey Gatherer), died of post-COVID-19 complications at a private hospital in Kolkata at 11.25 pm on Sunday after a massive cardiac arrest. He was 85.

Modi tweeted, ''Shri Buddhadeb Guha's writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment. His works were enjoyed across generations, particularly among youngsters. His passing away is a big loss to the literary world. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR SMN SMN

