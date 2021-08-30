Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her motivational Monday workout

Pulling off a Monday definitely demands motivation and actor Preity Zinta's new workout video on social media will surely drive away those Monday blues. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel where she can be seen doing a full-body workout using gym equipment.

In the clip, Preity is dressed in grey activewear, with her hair tied in a bun at the top. "Back to Pilates with Yas," she captioned the post.

Preity added the popular Sinhala song 'Manibe Mage Hithe' in the background, to which actor Dino Morea could not resist commenting, "The track PZzzzzz." Fans flooded the actor's post with heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on a different note, Preity recently clocked 23 years in Bollywood. She was last seen in the film 'Bhaiaji Superhit', which was released in 2018. (ANI)

