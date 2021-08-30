Surbhi Jyoti excited about her film 'Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'

Actor Surbhi Jyoti is eagerly waiting for the release of her film 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'. Directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, the Zee5 movie is about a young man, Sintoo, who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, the town's heartbeat and a girl way out of his league.

The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events. Opening up about the project, Surbhi said, "'Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai' went Viral and there were a lot of controversies, also initially when I heard that 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai?' is the title of the film I was very intrigued and It was the first so-called famous meme of India what was going to turn out into a film's concept. To be honest, I was and am very excited about it. It's in a very ROM-COM Space, it has comedy, emotions and everything. Well knitted. I would say that the film absolutely justifies the title."

Apart from Surbhi, 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' also features Jassie Gill in the lead role. (ANI)

