Left Menu

Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ to release on September 17

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:21 IST
Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ to release on September 17
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer multi-lingual fantasy-comedy “Annabelle Sethupathi” is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks the first collaboration between Sethupathi and the “Thappad” star.

The film features Sethupathi, 43, as a 'romantic king' while Pannu will be seen in a dual role as a Queen and modern-day burglar.

Sundarrajan said “Annabelle Sethupathi” is a “special story” headlined by a “supremely talented cast” of Pannu and the “Master” star.

“These actors brought in their brilliant craft and lifted the interesting material on the page. This isn’t just a fantasy-comedy, ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ is rich and promises a ride of emotions—laughter, tears, emotion, drama, thrill, fear and love—which makes it the biggest family entertainer and I am thrilled that more people will be able to enjoy ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ in the comfort of their homes as it makes its grand premiere on Disney+ Hotstar,” the director said in a statement.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram of Passion Studios, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sundaram said the team is confident that “Annabelle Sethupathi” will be the “biggest family entertainer.” “On the behalf of Passion Studios, I thank Disney+ Hotstar for showing interest and believing in this film,” the statement read.

“Annabelle Sethupathi” also features Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan and Devadarshini among others. PTI JUR BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021