Celebs join JAY-Z to celebrate his 40/40 club's 18th anniversary

American rapper and record producer JAY-Z, was recently joined in New York City by an array of famous faces to help him commemorate the 18th anniversary and reopening of his 40/40 Club. According to People magazine, on Saturday evening, some of those in attendance included Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Pusha T, Victor Cruz, Michael Rubin, and Maino, as well as the rapper's wife of 13 years, Beyonce.

JAY-Z opened the first 40/40 Club, a chain of sports bars and lounges, in New York City back in 2003. In the years to follow, locations in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn have popped up. Beyonce shared a series of snaps from the evening out on her Instagram handle, where she was photographed in a short black skirt, which she accessorized with a pair of hot pink heels and a matching jacket.

Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet ahead of the celebratory event, Rubin, who is a businessman and executive chairman of Fanatics, the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise explained how JAY-Z is the "most normal, greatest guy on the planet." "That's one of the things I love so much about him, he's just a regular great guy with a giant heart. He's always looking to make the world a better place. He comes by, he's such a great family guy. He's always hanging out with his mom and his kids and doing so many special things. I've never seen someone so successful and so big at one time, be such a great human being," he said.

As for how he is as a father, Rubin told the outlet that JAY-Z is killing it when it comes to raising his three kids Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. He explained, "In the few times I've seen him with his kids, he's amazing. He's such a great dad. He's with his kids all the time. So many times, when I talk to him on the phone, you always hear the kids. That's number one for him -- family and making the world a better place."

JAY-Z recently made headlines when he and his hitmaker wife joined for Tiffany and Co.'s intimate 2021 'ABOUT LOVE' jewellery campaign, which saw Beyonce modelling the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond. The campaign made her the first Black woman to ever wear the priceless piece of fashion history, while JAY-Z wore Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

"I thought the campaign was amazing. I think that they represent so many people's dreams and aspirations," Rubin said. Rapper Maino also chatted with People magazine on Saturday evening, opening up about his work with 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Girardi.

Back in 2014, the pair worked on their track 'Crazy' together. "That was super dope. That was my only number one," the artist said of the collaboration. Noting that he would "definitely" work with the controversial reality star and singer again in the future, Maino said his time with Erika Jayne "was pleasant, it was all love. She showed me nothing but love." He added of her current legal woes, "It's a struggle but it makes us better."

The CDC in the USA has currently advised against crowded gatherings, even when vaccination status is known. Due to the airborne nature of the COVID-19 virus, hospitalization rates have been at a six-month high. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)