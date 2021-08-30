Left Menu

Season 3 of 'You' to premiere in October on Netflix

Netflix has set October 15 as the season 3 premiere date for its hit drama series 'You', which is a show based on Caroline Kepnes' bestselling books 'You' and 'Hidden Bodies'.

30-08-2021
Poster for Netflix's 'You'. Image Credit: ANI
Netflix has set October 15 as the season 3 premiere date for its hit drama series 'You', which is a show based on Caroline Kepnes' bestselling books 'You' and 'Hidden Bodies'. According to Deadline, starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, 'You' has been developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti.

Its second season ranked at No. 5 on Netflix's top ten list of its most popular series in 2019, just days after its release. At the end of the second season, Joe (Penn Badgley) was already eyeing a new neighbour, despite being in a relationship with Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Season 3 of the psychological thriller will begin with Joe and Quinn married and raising their son, Henry, in the northern California suburb of Madre Linda.

Their family life begins to grow complicated due to Love's impulsiveness and Joe's budding interest in that woman who lives next door, especially as he begins to feel trapped by how well Love understands him. The cast for the show also includes Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O'Shea and Christopher Sean.

The series has been produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo serve as executive producers. (ANI)

