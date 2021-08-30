Left Menu

Here's how Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali wished their little daughter on birthday

Actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have penned heartfelt wishes for their daughter Ayra, who turned two on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharastra) | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:47 IST
Sanjeeda and Aamir with their daughter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have penned heartfelt wishes for their daughter Ayra, who turned two on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Sanjeeda wrote, "Happy birthday to my gurl who taught me more about myself and the world. Thank you for showing me the right path Ayra."

Alongside the note, Sanjeeda posted a cute video of Ayra playing with her toys. Aamir gave fans a sneak peek into the low-key birthday celebrations of Ayra. In one of the clips, the little one is seen cutting a cake.

"Happy bday my little angel..Lots and lots to write, but she can't read, so I won't write much.. it's between us..just sharing a small celebration we had this morning..thxx for being there in my life my Ayra.. #jaan #happybirthday #life #love," he captioned the post. (ANI)

