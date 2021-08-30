Left Menu

Trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Annabelle Sethupathi' is a laugh-riot

The trailer of actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer horror-comedy 'Annabelle Sethupathi' has been unveiled on Monday and it is a laugh-riot.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:06 IST
English Poster of the film 'Annabelle Sethupathi' . Image Credit: ANI
The trailer of actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer horror-comedy 'Annabelle Sethupathi' has been unveiled on Monday and it is a laugh-riot. The two-and-a-half minute long trailer centres around a grand palace built by Vijay Sethupathi's character for his beloved fiancee Annabelle, played by Taapsee.

As per the trailer, Taapsee will essay a dual role. One of her roles is of a young woman who dares to live in that palace that is now left abandoned and haunted by ghosts. In the video, spirits, who appear as servants of the then royal palace, can be seen trapped in there for some reason and then Taapsee's character of the young woman comes to their rescue.

What follows next is a series of comedy scenes between Taapsee, the spirits and other people in the palace, along with glimpses of the veiled secret of the past. This film marks Taapsee's first collaboration with Sethupathi, known for critically-acclaimed movies like 'Super Deluxe', 'Aandavan Kattalai', 'Master' and 'Vikram Vedha'.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, the film is directed by Deepak Sundarrajan. 'Annabelle Sethupathi', will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar from September 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

