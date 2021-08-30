Man gets 20 years in jail for raping, impregnating minor

A youth was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Monday by a Nagpur court for repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her, an official said.

Aakash Yedani (23), a resident of Katol here, was convicted under sections 376 (2) (3), 506 of the IPC and section 5 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Additional Sessions Judge KG Rathi, said assistant public prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde.

The victim is a mentally unwell 16-year-old who had been raped several times by Yedani when the former was alone at home, leading to her getting pregnant, after which a rape case was filed in Kondhali police station on November 11, 2018, Khaparde told PTI.

The convict has also been fined Rs 20,000 by the court, she added.

