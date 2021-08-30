Left Menu

Man gets 20 years in jail for raping, impregnating minor

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Monday by a Nagpur court for repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her, an official said.

Aakash Yedani (23), a resident of Katol here, was convicted under sections 376 (2) (3), 506 of the IPC and section 5 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Additional Sessions Judge KG Rathi, said assistant public prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde.

The victim is a mentally unwell 16-year-old who had been raped several times by Yedani when the former was alone at home, leading to her getting pregnant, after which a rape case was filed in Kondhali police station on November 11, 2018, Khaparde told PTI.

The convict has also been fined Rs 20,000 by the court, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

