Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 02:34 IST
Entertainment News Rounduup: Actor Ed Asner, star of 'Mary Tyler Moore,' 'Lou Grant' dies at age 91; Universal Studios Beijing to open on Sept. 20 - state tv and more
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Candyman' Towers Over Box Office With Impressive $22 Million Debut

"Candyman" was summoned to the top of domestic box office charts, collecting an impressive $22.37 million from 3,569 theaters in its first three days of release. The R-rated slasher film, written by Jordan Peele and directed by "Captain Marvel 2" filmmaker Nia DaCosta, surpassed industry expectations despite fears the delta variant would keep people from going to the movies. Though multiplexes have struggled to sustain momentum as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Hollywood has witnessed that new films available only in theaters (such as "Candyman" and last weekend's champ "Free Guy") have been seeing ticket sales hold steady compared to tentpoles being offered simultaneously on streaming services (like "The Suicide Squad" and Hugh Jackman's "Reminiscence" ).

Actor Ed Asner, star of 'Mary Tyler Moore,' 'Lou Grant' dies at age 91 - family

Ed Asner, who played a gruff newsman for laughs and for drama in the classic TV series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spinoff "Lou Grant" in the 1970s and 1980s and was honored with seven Emmy Awards, died on Sunday at age 91, his family said. Asner, whose diverse credits also included a key voice role in the acclaimed 2009 animated film "Up," died at his home surrounded by his family, his publicist told media outlets.

Jon Stewart returns to TV in September with deep dive show

Six years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television next month with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth. Apple said on Monday that "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will launch on its Apple TV+ streaming platform on Sept. 30 and sees Stewart taking a deep dive on a single issue of national importance.

Universal Studios Beijing to open on Sept. 20 - state tv

Universal Studios' Beijing resort will officially open on Sept. 20, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, citing the theme park. The park, a joint venture between Comcast Corp's Universal Parks & Resorts and state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, will begin trial operations on Sept. 1, CCTV said.

Crime caper 'Only Murders' teams comedy vets Short, Martin with Selena Gomez

Old friends Steve Martin and Martin Short have teamed up again, this time with Selena Gomez adding a youthful vibe to their new mystery comedy "Only Murders in the Building." Launching on Tuesday on Hulu the series recounts the capers of three neighbors who attempt to solve a murder in their Manhattan apartment building while recording a podcast at the same time. Martin co-created the show which he said came from his love of true-crime stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

