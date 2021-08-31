Left Menu

Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson to headline indie thriller 'Out of the Blue'

Actor Diane Kruger will feature opposite Ray Nicholson in indie movie Out of the Blue.The thriller, which comes from Quiver Distribution, will be directed by Neil LaBute, known for movies such as The Wicker Man and In the Company of Men, reported Variety.Touted as a contemporary tale of passionate love, deceit and the perfect murder, the follows Connor Nicholson, a man whose dull life is transformed into a thrilling fantasy world thanks to the seductive Marilyn Kruger.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 12:31 IST
Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson to headline indie thriller 'Out of the Blue'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Diane Kruger will feature opposite Ray Nicholson in indie movie ''Out of the Blue''.

The thriller, which comes from Quiver Distribution, will be directed by Neil LaBute, known for movies such as ''The Wicker Man'' and ''In the Company of Men'', reported Variety.

Touted as a contemporary tale of passionate love, deceit and the perfect murder, the follows Connor (Nicholson), a man whose dull life is transformed into a thrilling fantasy world thanks to the seductive Marilyn (Kruger). ''He plunges headlong into the adulterous affair; the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the raven-haired trophy wife.

''The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn’s trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter. Desperate and with a history of violence, Connor will do almost anything to see him dead,'' the official logline read.

The movie will be produced by Berry Meyerowitz and Tara Craig with Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Joe Listhaus serving as executive producers.

Kruger, known for movies such as ''Inglorious Bastards'' and ''In The Fade'', will next star in ''The 355'', co-starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o.

Nicholson, the son of Hollywood veteran Jack Nicholson, was recently seen in Oscar-nominated movie ''Promising Young Woman''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021