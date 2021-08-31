Left Menu

Heartbreaking to not have my son around me: Malaika Arora as her son embarks on a new journey

Keeping a long-distance relationship is not easy and no one knows the struggles better than a mother whose child has gone to a completely different country. Ask Malaika Arora, who has been missing her son Arhaan dearly as he recently left India to pursue higher studies.

31-08-2021

Malaika Arora with her son Arhaan (Image source: Instagram).


"It's a new beginning for him. His journey to the new world has started -- living all by himself and managing everything on his own. It's also new for me because I have always had him around me all these years and now suddenly not having him around me makes me feel sad. It's heartbreaking but I am super proud of him. He is all ready to take on the world and new responsibilities. He's now a legit grown-up boy and will be a man soon. I have to be prepared for that transition in life," Malaika told ANI. For the unversed, Arhaan, who was born to Malaika and her former husband Arbaaz Khan in 2002, went abroad for his education on August 17. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old.

"As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already," she had written. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is currently busy shooting for MTV 'Supermodel Of The Year S02'. The main aim of the show is to train and teach aspiring models the different aspects of the modelling industry.

According to Malaika, 'Supermodel Of The Year S02' has broken several stereotypes associated with modelling. "We want our girls to be unapologetically themselves. We want to give them a platform where their voices can be heard or where they can express their views. All we want is just to make girls feel comfortable and make them believe that modelling is a profession for all. We don't believe in things like models should be tall or skinny. We don't want to have any kind of prejudice. It's our conscious effort to break all these stereotypes. The world is changing ..so it's necessary to change our mindsets also," she emphasised. (ANI)

