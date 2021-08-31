Left Menu

'Jungle Cruise' sequel in the works at Disney

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:47 IST
'Jungle Cruise' sequel in the works at Disney
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood studio Disney has started developing a sequel to its latest hit ''Jungle Cruise'', starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

''Jungle Cruise'', which was simultaneously released in US theatres and on streaming service Disney Plus in July, is based on a theme park attraction of the same name.

Johnson and Blunt will reprise their roles of riverboat captain Frank Wolff and explorer Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively, reported Deadline.

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is also expected return as director, while Michael Green is back to write the script.

The first part was produced by Johnson along with John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

''Jungle Cruise'' has so far collected USD 187 million at the global box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021