Left Menu

Rubina Dilaik starts filming for her Bollywood debut 'Ardh'

We as actors always want to play different characters and to work with young filmmakers like him is fun, he said.Yadav described Ardh as a concept-driven film.I am very happy to be a part of this film and I am really proud of Palash.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:00 IST
Rubina Dilaik starts filming for her Bollywood debut 'Ardh'
  • Country:
  • India

Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday said she has commenced shooting for her debut film ''Ardh''.

Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai.

The ''Bigg Boss 14'' winner shared the news in an Instagram post.

''New beginnings,'' the 34-year-old Dilaik, known for shows such as ''Choti Bahu'', ''Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'', captioned the post alongside the poster of the film.

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

'''Ardh' is about the struggle of an actor in a city like Mumbai. The film will showcase the experiences of my 15 years journey,'' director Muchhal said in a statement.

Veteran actor and ''Mirzapur'' star Kharbanda revealed he is playing a small yet powerful role in ''Ardh''.

Tejwani, best known for soap operas ''Kutumb'' and ''Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'', said he is thrilled to be teaming up with Muchhal.

''Palash is a young filmmaker and his energy is amazing. We as actors always want to play different characters and to work with young filmmakers like him is fun,'' he said.

Yadav described ''Ardh'' as a concept-driven film.

''I am very happy to be a part of this film and I am really proud of Palash. During the photoshoot, I was amazed to see his skills as a young filmmaker,'' the ''Hungama 2'' actor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021