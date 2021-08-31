Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon opens up about not having enough 'support' after birth of her first child

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon recently during a podcast show opened up about the struggles she faced when she and her then-husband welcomed their first child.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:28 IST
Reese Witherspoon opens up about not having enough 'support' after birth of her first child
Reese Witherspoon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon recently during a podcast show opened up about the struggles she faced when she and her then-husband welcomed their first child. According to People magazine, during a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast 'Armchair Expert', the 45-year-old actor spoke to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman regarding the hurdles she faced during her motherhood.

Witherspoon gave birth to now 21-year-old Ava in September 1999, about two months after she and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe tied the knot. The couple then went on to welcome their now 17-year-old son Deacon in October 2003, before separating in 2003.

She explained, "I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early like this is not going to work. I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious." Noting that she "couldn't have worked" through the first few months she was a new mom to Ava, Witherspoon explained, "I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work, but it's just not a one-person job."

The 'Big Little Lies' star added, "I would even say it's not a two-person job." Witherspoon, who is also mother to 8-year-old son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth, over the weekend shared how grateful she is for her two older children with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mom," the proud mother captioned the adorable family snapshot. Posing together for the photo, Witherspoon sat between her two kids as the trio each flashed smiles for the camera before them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021