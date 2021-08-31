The 14th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business E-Summit and Greatest Brands and Leaders 2020-21- Asia, Middle East and Africa

The Global Platform for Collaboration New Delhi [India], August 31: With the focused agenda of bringing together business and social leaders from Asia, the Middle East and Africa on a global platform for mutual welfare and collaboration, AsiaOne Media Group, which is rapidly emerging as the Number 1 international media company organized the 14th Edition of Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business E-summit on 27th August '21 at Zoom Digital Platform. The one-day mega E-Summit was joined by esteemed dignitaries from India, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, China/Hong Kong, Myanmar, Cambodia, the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, USA, U.K., Nigeria, and South Africa where key leaders from business and government sectors congregated to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities in the Asian, Middle Eastern and the African regions.

The 14th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2021 highlighted the envious social and economic progress of Asia, the Middle East and Africa. At the same time, the Forum emerged as a spectacular platform of intense discussions indulging some of the great leaders of our time – Union Government Ministers, Ambassadors, Business Owners, Investors, Government & Royal Dignitaries and professionals like CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, from the Indian Subcontinent, South Asia and the Middle East.

Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, the Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne magazine and URS Media Consulting P.L., opened the Forum and talked about how Asia and Africa have to come together in the post-COVID-19 times to collaborate for convergence and creating a New Renaissance which should focus on creating more new Businesses which are technology-enabled as this would create more Business Leaders from Asian, Middle Eastern and African regions and generate more employment opportunities and add a contribution to the GDP and grow the economies. AsiaOne and Darwin Platform Group of companies – the preferred partner for the 14th Edition Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum 2021, would come together and initiate a T.V. reality show where 40 million higher education students first from India would be reached out for scouting their business ideas and then industry experts would make a three-tier selection. A few inspiring ideas will be seed funded and created into ventures; this would first start as an initiative from India, being called ''Let's Make India Great Again'' as we are the largest youth in current demographics. Then further, a similar platform would be initiated in other countries of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Another important aspect he spoke about was mental health, especially for youth, who may not get good employment opportunities in COVID-19 times since many businesses have slowed down. And a similar message was also broadcasted by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was also awarded the AsiaOne COVID-19 Commitment Award 2020-21.

The Forum witnessed eloquent speeches by some of India's popular Union Government Ministers. They talked about the massive developmental works being undertaken in varied sectors under the exemplary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. They lauded his clarion call of turning adversity into opportunity. They appreciated the various reforms and measures adopted by the government to facilitate the Ease of Doing Business and promote Self Reliance and Entrepreneurship. The Summit saw messages and Live Broadcast by the Indian Union and State Government Ministers such as Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shri Ramdas Athawle, Sushri Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and others.

The Forum also showcased rich and varied insights from Ambassadors of Asian and African countries who talked about the measures for increasing trade and mutual cooperation between the nations and promoted their countries as tourism destinations by highlighting their unique features.

Some of the winning brands and leaders are as follows: Mr. Ajay Harinath Singh - CMD Darwin Platform Group, Mr. Ravindra Pal Singh, Ms. Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Mr. Akshay Munjal, Mr. Ashish Khandelwal, Tata Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Colliers International, Kirloskar Group, Hero Group, Herman Miller, Modicare Ltd., Darwin Platform Group of Companies, B.L.Agro Industries Ltd., etc. AsiaOne Magazine made a grand foray into the digital realm with the first episode of AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders – Asia & GCC broadcasted on 6th June 2020. With a total of 21 Television episodes already, broadcasted at 4 Leading Business and News channels, the series has earned a unique distinction of being 'the Most Broadcasted Business Brands and Leaders T.V. Series 2020-21 in Asia, Middle East & Africa – with a viewership of over 39 million viewers in 79 countries and was honored by World Book of Records, U.K. 2021. The series showcases a unique mix of the greatest leaders from varied spheres, including the Union Government ministers, Business and Social Leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from cinema and sports, and has been rising up the popularity charts with each passing day.

The Summit also saw participation from many greatest business & social leaders from varied spheres of Business, Philanthropy, Cinema and Sports, namely Smt. Savitri Jindal, Shri Gautam Gambhir, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Shri Hans Raj Hans, Shri Ravi Kishan Shukla, Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, Shri Ashish kumar Chauhan, Mr. Colm McLoughlin (Dubai Duty-Free), Samir Modi, Anant Goenka, Rishabh Mariwala, Sania Mirza, Mika Singh, Celina Jaitely, Lara Dutta, Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, Padma Shri Usha Uthup, Esha Deol, Sunny Leone, Malaika Arora, Isha Koppikar, Shaan Mukherjee, AkritiKakar, Sonu Nigam, Manisha Koirala, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shweta Tiwari and Rajpal Naurang Yadav.

