Left Menu

Nila Madhab Panda's production 'Bishwa' to screen at Denmark's BUSTER Film Festival

The festival will be held from September 27 to October 10.Directed by debutant Anuj Tyagi, Bishwa is based on the life of a blind boy and how he emerges as a hero in a village near the mesmerising Chilika lake in Odisha.The film stars Vinay Pathak, Yagya Bhasin, Sharib Hashmi and Usha Jadhav in pivotal roles.Panda, who hails from Odisha, said his films on childrens issues like I Am Kalam, Jalpari and Halka have been the most important part of his career.Bishwa is a tale of a young boy who cannot see whereas the rest of the world can.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:15 IST
Nila Madhab Panda's production 'Bishwa' to screen at Denmark's BUSTER Film Festival
  • Country:
  • India

''Bishwa'', produced by Nila Madhab Panda of ''I Am Kalam'' fame'', will open at the 2021 BUSTER Copenhagen International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

BUSTER presents Denmark's greatest selection of new exciting, innovative, challenging and entertaining films for children and youth from all over the world. The festival will be held from September 27 to October 10.

Directed by debutant Anuj Tyagi, ''Bishwa'' is based on the life of a blind boy and how he emerges as a hero in a village near the mesmerising Chilika lake in Odisha.

The film stars Vinay Pathak, Yagya Bhasin, Sharib Hashmi and Usha Jadhav in pivotal roles.

Panda, who hails from Odisha, said his films on children's issues like ''I Am Kalam'', ''Jalpari'' and ''Halka'' have been the most important part of his career.

'''Bishwa' is a tale of a young boy who cannot see whereas the rest of the world can. His father believes he is cursed with a disabled boy. But Bishwa is never ready to accept this thought and gets agitated when people feel he is disabled.

''He is determined to prove the idea of vision, that you may not have two eyes, does not mean you are abnormal, and you still can do everything that others can do. He resolves the villagers' biggest fear which others could not. You must come to the theatre to see what it was that he resolved,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

Talking about his debut film opening at the BUSTER Film Festival, director Tyagi said he is looking forward to the premiere of ''Bishwa'' at the upcoming gala.

''The subject is very fresh and so are the locations we shot at. We are just lucky that we finished the project a day before the lockdown which gave us a lot of time for the post-production,'' he added.

The makers also said that ''Bishwa'' features the beauty of Chilika lake, Bhubaneswar and Puri. The film will also be screened at the DYTIATO children film festival, Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021