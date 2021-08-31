Left Menu

Former child actor Matthew Mindler's cause of death revealed

Former child actor Matthew Mindler, who was found dead on Saturday morning, has died by suicide.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:39 IST
Former child actor Matthew Mindler's cause of death revealed
Late child actor Matthew Mindler (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former child actor Matthew Mindler, who was found dead on Saturday morning, has died by suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office told TMZ that Mindler's death has been ruled a suicide but his cause of death is still "pending toxicology results."

He was just 19 years old and his body was located near Millersville University's campus in Lancaster County after he was reported missing late Wednesday from the Pennsylvania college. Mindler was last seen on Tuesday. "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," Millersville University president Daniel A. Wubah wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News.

It further continued, "A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus." "Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation. This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Mindler's biggest role as a kid was opposite Paul Rudd in the 2011 film 'Our Idiot Brother'. He also starred in 'As the World Turns', and 'Frequency' in 2013 but hasn't acted since 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021