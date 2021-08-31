Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:18 IST
Ryan Reynolds-starrer 'Free Guy' to release theatrically in India on Sep 17
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' action comedy ''Free Guy'' will have a theatrical release in India on September 17, the makers said on Tuesday.

Directed by Shawn Levy, ''Free Guy'' will be released in English and Hindi in the country.

The 20th Century Studios film premiered in the US theatres on August 13.

''Free Guy'' stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

The film also features Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

''Free Guy'' is based on the script penned by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

While Delhi and other regions have allowed cinema halls to resume operations, Maharashtra, a key film exhibition centre, is yet to permit theatres to reopen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

