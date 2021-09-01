Brazil's Pele in 'good health' as he visits hospital for routine exams
Brazilian former soccer star Pele said on Tuesday that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue. "Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. A representative for Pele said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday.
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:48 IST
Brazilian former soccer star Pele said on Tuesday that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue.
"Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic," Pele wrote on Twitter. A representative for Pele said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement