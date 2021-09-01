Entertainment News Roundup: Britain considers tougher standards for on-demand TV; Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to have sex and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britain considers tougher standards for on-demand TV

Britain on Tuesday said it would consult on bringing the rules for on-demand TV services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ into line with traditional broadcasters like the BBC, ITV, and Sky. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said audiences could be better protected from harmful material like misinformation and pseudoscience while watching video-on-demand services.

Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to have sex

A woman testifying against R. Kelly at the R&B singer's racketeering trial said on Tuesday he pressured her to have sexual relations with him not long after they met, even though she was not ready. The woman, who identified herself as Faith, said the May 2017 encounter occurred after a concert in Westbury, New York, that a Kelly assistant had arranged, two months after Faith first met the singer backstage at a concert in San Antonio.

'Mission: Impossible' sues insurance company over 7 COVID shutdowns

Production on the new "Mission: Impossible" movie was shut down seven times due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday that accuses the film's insurance company of failing to pay out for all but one of the costly stoppages. Filming on the action series starring Tom Cruise was delayed four times in Italy, and three times in the United Kingdom between February 2020 and June 2021, said the lawsuit filed by Paramount Pictures in U.S. federal court in California.

UK regulator clears broadcaster over Piers Morgan's Meghan comments

High-profile television personality Piers Morgan did not breach Britain's broadcasting code in his criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" show earlier this year, Britain's media regulator ruled on Wednesday. The program in March, in which Morgan said he did not believe a word Meghan had said in a landmark interview she and her husband Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey, attracted more than 50,000 complaints. Most concerned comments Morgan made on mental health and suicide.

Britney Spears' lawyer wants father out immediately as conservator

The father of Britney Spears should step down immediately and without conditions from his role as conservator of her estate, the singer's lawyer said in court documents. Mathew Rosengart, the pop star's lawyer, accused Jamie Spears of trying to link his departure from his 13-year-long role with payment of some $2 million in fees to his attorneys and for experts handling the media.

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho says concerts cancelled

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho said on Wednesday an arts organization has canceled her concerts due to be held this month, further stoking worries over artistic freedoms in the former British colony. In a statement on Twitter, Ho's company Goomusic Ltd said the decision was based on a contract clause that cited circumstances where "public order or public safety would be endangered" as a result of the performance or hiring of the venue.

Ex-host Mike Richards out as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!'

Mike Richards, who earlier this month stepped down as the new host of "Jeopardy!" after a backlash over past offensive comments, will no longer serve as executive producer of the long-running quiz show, Sony Pictures Television said on Tuesday. Richards also has given up producing duties at the game show "Wheel of Fortune," Sony Executive Vice President Suzanne Prete said in a memo released by the company.

With masks and tests, stars return to Venice for 'sold out' film fest

The Venice film festival opens on Wednesday with a rich line-up and the return of Hollywood stars who had largely deserted it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as cinema looks forward to shaking off the crisis triggered by the health emergency. Organizers hope a strict coronavirus protocol will help keep the 11-day movie marathon trouble-free. Theatres are operating at half capacity and a wall is blocking the view to the red carpet to stop crowds from gathering outside the main venue, Palazzo del Cinema, to get an autograph. Face masks and a health passport - or a negative COVID test - are required to attend screenings.

Crime caper 'Only Murders' teams comedy vets Short, Martin with Selena Gomez

Old friends Steve Martin and Martin Short have teamed up again, this time with Selena Gomez adding a youthful vibe to their new mystery-comedy "Only Murders in the Building." Launching on Tuesday on Hulu the series recounts the capers of three neighbors who attempt to solve a murder in their Manhattan apartment building while recording a podcast at the same time. Martin co-created the show which he said came from his love of true-crime stories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)