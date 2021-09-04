One Piece Chapter 1024 spoilers out: reveals reason behind the imprisonment of Yamato

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1024 will be out this Sunday without any hiatus. The upcoming chapter will have an interesting storyline.

One Piece Chapter 1024 is titled "A Certain Someone." The official translation according to the raw scan title is "Nobody Important."

Straw Hat Luffy, who has fully recovered from injury and is ready to travel to Onigashima to challenge Shun Kaidou once again. This time the storyline is going to be vital as it will show several interesting facts. The raws scans are out that give hints on something more on the upcoming chapter. Chapter 1024 will focus on Yamato vs. Kaidou.

According to raw scan, the first scene of One Piece Chapter 1024 will show the second floor of Onigashima castle where a silhouette of a person appears where most of the Kaidou's subordinates were lying down. He introduces himself as the Usohachi the beast hunter.

Besides, One Piece Chapter 1024 will also show Yamato who was locked up in a cave with three powerful samurai. They are the Daimyo of Ringo, ShimotsukiUshimaru. The chapter will reveal the desire of Yamato to save the country. The samurai decided to fight against Kaido. So, they settle to get out by breaking the cave door.

One Piece Chapter 1024 will reveal the reason behind the imprisonment of Yamato. It will also show Kaido's son comes to the riot in Onigashima and defeated some of his father's subordinates.

One Piece Chapter 1024 will also touch upon the fighting going on each floor of the castle. Nami, Tama, and Speed are also hiding near Usopp. Spead later revealed that the Color of the supreme King Haki is coming from Big Mom, who was fighting on the other side of the 2nd floor.

On the third floor of Onigashima castle, the Black Maria and Robin's battlefield is on fire. Robin is unconscious after her battle. Brook contacts Jinbe on the fourth floor.

One Piece Chapter 1024 will release on September 5, 2021. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

