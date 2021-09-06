Entertainment News Roundup: Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries; Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries

Actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac have known each other for years, but being old friends was a mixed blessing when it came to playing a married couple in the new television miniseries "Scenes from a Marriage", the pair said on Saturday. Chastain, 44, and Isaac, 42, who both studied at the Juilliard arts school and have been friends since college days, portray Mira and Jonathan in the HBO series, an adaptation of acclaimed Swedish director Ingmar Bergman's miniseries of the same title.

Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87

Willard Scott, the ebullient former "Today" show weatherman, venerator of centenarians, pitchman extraordinaire and the original hamburger-hawking Ronald McDonald, died on Saturday, his successor on the morning show Al Roker said. He was 87. Scott's chatty, folksy manner covered up his lack of meteorological training during his time as American television's most popular weatherman.

Anya Taylor-Joy travels back in time in thriller 'Last Night in Soho'

British film-maker Edgar Wright said he drew inspiration from the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Italian horror director Dario Argento to depict the dark side of London in his psychological thriller "Last Night in Soho". The film, premiering out of competition at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, follows Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a student enamored with the 1960s who heads to London from the countryside intent on becoming a fashion designer.

Argentine satire on film-making lightens up Venice festival

The Venice Film Festival got a break from its anguish-filled line-up with Saturday's premiere of "Official Competition", a behind-the-curtains Argentine satire about film-making that had the audience laughing out loud. In it, an 80-year old billionaire businessman in search of social prestige decides to make a movie to leave his mark.

Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong-seo star in tribute to outsiders 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'

Hollywood star Kate Hudson and South Korean actress Jeon Jong-Seo play two outsiders on a collision course with their surroundings in Ana Lily Amirpour's Venice Film Festival competition entry "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon". The fantasy adventure opens with Jeon's mysterious Mona Lisa using supernatural powers to break free from the maximum-security wing of a mental asylum in New Orleans. Running away from the police she finds herself in the city's raucous French Quarter where she comes to the rescue of exotic dancer and single mother Bonnie (Hudson) who in turn takes her in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)