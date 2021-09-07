Entertainment News Roundup: Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong-seo star in tribute to outsiders 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'; Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries

Actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac have known each other for years, but being old friends was a mixed blessing when it came to playing a married couple in new television miniseries "Scenes from a Marriage", the pair said on Saturday. Chastain, 44, and Isaac, 42, who both studied at the Juilliard arts school and have been friends since college days, portray Mira and Jonathan in the HBO series, an adaptation of acclaimed Swedish director Ingmar Bergman's miniseries of the same title.

Lebanese filmmakers premiere 'miracle' movie at Venice

Filmmaker Mounia Akl says her feature debut "Costa Brava, Lebanon" became an act of resistance and a means to survive when a deadly blast tore through Beirut a day after she had convened her film team in the capital for preproduction. Already facing tight COVID restrictions and a crippling financial meltdown, Akl made the choice to go ahead with the production in the aftermath of the explosion, which killed more than 200 people and devastated large parts of the capital.

Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87

Willard Scott, the ebullient former "Today" show weatherman, venerator of centenarians, pitchman extraordinaire and the original hamburger-hawking Ronald McDonald, died on Saturday, his successor on the morning show Al Roker said. He was 87. Scott's chatty, folksy manner covered up his lack of meteorological training during his time as American television's most popular weatherman.

Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong-seo star in tribute to outsiders 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'

Hollywood star Kate Hudson and South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo play two outsiders on a collision course with their surroundings in Ana Lily Amirpour's Venice Film Festival competition entry "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon". The fantasy adventure opens with Jeon's mysterious Mona Lisa using supernatural powers to break free from the maximum-security wing of a mental asylum in New Orleans. Running away from the police she finds herself in the city's raucous French Quarter where she comes to the rescue of exotic dancer and single mother Bonnie (Hudson) who in turn takes her in.

(With inputs from agencies.)