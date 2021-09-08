Entertainment News Roundup: A Minute With: 'Mumbai Diaries' director and actor on medical thriller; 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams remembered for his compassion and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: 'Mumbai Diaries' director and actor on medical thriller

The medical thriller "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" looks back at the 2008 Islamist militant attack on the Indian city of Mumbai through the eyes of first responders and staff at a hospital as they fight to save lives. The eight-part television series is based on the four-day attack, which began on Nov. 26, 2008, when a group of militants targeted key landmarks in India's financial capital. More than 160 people died.

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams remembered for his compassion

Michael K. Williams, best known for playing shotgun-toting drug dealer Omar Little in the HBO crime drama "The Wire," was remembered by his colleagues as an actor with a special talent for humanizing the characters he portrayed, bringing his own experience as a Black man growing in New York to his roles. Williams, who also won praise for his roles in "Boardwalk Empire," "Bessie" and "Lovecraft Country," was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.

Box Office: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Crushes Labor Day Weekend Records With $90 Million

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" capped off Labor Day weekend at the box office with a bang. The superhero action-adventure, starring Canadian actor Simu Liu, had an even bigger debut than expected, collecting $90 million in its first four days of release and setting a new high watermark for the holiday weekend. Since Labor Day is traditionally a slow weekend at the box office, the film's three-day total of $75.5 million from 4,300 theaters blew past previous the record set by 2007's "Halloween" and its $30.6 million starts. Despite concerns, the delta variant would keep audiences at home, "Shang-Chi" notched the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, behind only "Black Widow" with $80 million.

Film shines light on Mexican sweatshops at Venice festival

"The Box", a Mexican movie competing for the top award at the Venice Film Festival, takes viewers inside textile sweatshops to shine a light on labor exploitation through the eyes of its protagonist, a teenage boy. The film, by Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas, centers around young Hoatzin, who has gone to collect the remains of his father, one of the countless people who suddenly vanish in northern Mexico only to be found in a mass grave.

HBO Max to launch in Europe on Oct 26

The HBO Max streaming service will be available in six European countries on Oct. 26 and will launch in 14 additional territories next year, AT&T- owned WarnerMedia said on Wednesday. The service will be available in Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Andorra and will include films and series such as "Harry Potter," "Game of Thrones" and "The Big Bang Theory." The company will announce pricing and additional content details in October.

France mourns "immortal" Belmondo, will pay national tribute on Thursday

Fans and stars paid tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo on Tuesday, saying the charismatic French actor, who died on Monday aged 88, would live on forever in people's minds and on screen. Belmondo, who shot to international fame as a star of New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "A bout de souffle" ("Breathless") in 1959, had, for decades, been one of France's most popular actors.

Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

U.S. model and media personality Kylie Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy on Tuesday night via a montage shared on her Instagram. In the 90-second video, the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

S.African animator fuses cartoon with reality in satellite debut

Self-taught South African 3D animator Lwazi Msipha wanted to create something for both grown-ups and kids, along the lines of The Simpsons, when he dreamed up the character that won him a coveted slot on satellite TV. So he hit on an idea: what if his children's cartoon character were to accidentally get stuck in the adult real world? That notion forms the premise of 'My Cartoon Friend', which debuted on Cartoon Network in South Africa last month - the first of his compatriots to get a full 13-episode series.

In surprise move, Britney Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months. In an unexpected development, Jamie Spears, who in 2008 set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer's personal and business affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should "now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required."

