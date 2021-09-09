Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine; Frozen on stage - Disney movie musical comes to London West End and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine

Oscar-winning American actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, People magazine reported late on Wednesday. The magazine said Lawrence's representative had confirmed the pregnancy after news spread on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Frozen on stage - Disney movie musical comes to London West End

Hit Disney animation "Frozen" has come to the London stage, officially opening as a West End musical on Wednesday in a theatre newly restored by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Oscar-winning film about royal sisters Anna and Elsa in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle has won over legions of young fans around the world since its 2013 release. A stage adaptation opened on Broadway in 2018.

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams remembered for his compassion

Michael K. Williams, best known for playing shotgun-toting drug dealer Omar Little in the HBO crime drama "The Wire," was remembered by his colleagues as an actor with a special talent for humanizing the characters he portrayed, bringing his own experience as a Black man growing in New York to his roles. Williams, who also won praise for his roles in "Boardwalk Empire," "Bessie" and "Lovecraft Country," was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.

NY fashion week opens with colors, florals by Badgley Mischka, Tadashi Shoji

Fashion designers Badgley Mischka and Tadashi Shoji presented vibrant colorful outfits on the first day of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, offering plenty of eye-catching hues and florals for women's spring wardrobes. While the event is seeing a return to physical shows this season, both brands opted for pre-recorded digital video releases to present their spring-summer 2022 womenswear lines.

Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

U.S. model and media personality Kylie Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy on Tuesday night via a montage shared on her Instagram. In the 90-second video, the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

'Imagine' marks 50 years with lyric projected on landmarks

A lyric from John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Imagine" has been projected on buildings around the world to mark 50 years since the late Beatle released the famed track and album. From the Houses of Parliament and St Paul's Cathedral in London to Times Square in New York, "Imagine all the people living life in peace" has been beamed onto the sites to celebrate Thursday's anniversary.

Thousands bid farewell to acclaimed Greek composer Theodorakis

Thousands of Greeks on Wednesday bid farewell to Mikis Theodorakis, a world-renowned activist and musician whose work brought Greek culture to a global audience in the latter 20th century. Theodorakis, whose musical score for the 1964 movie "Zorba the Greek" helped foster a carefree image of Greece abroad for millions, died on Sept. 2 aged 96.

Italian film brings circus freaks to Venice festival

Circus freaks fight Nazi occupiers in Italian director Gabriele Mainetti's dark fantasy movie "Freaks Out", which is competing for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. Set in 1943 Rome, the film tells the story of four circus performers - each with their own peculiar characteristic - left to their own devices when the city is bombarded and their Jewish boss disappears.

In surprise move, Britney Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months. In an unexpected development, Jamie Spears, who in 2008 set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer's personal and business affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should "now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required."

Hometowns, exotic locales inspire menswear designers at NY Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Men's Day returned to in-person presentations on Wednesday, with nearly a dozen emerging designers showcasing their 2022 collections. Models posed like statues as the audience walked through within touching distance of the designs. At times, there was a central character showcasing the theme behind the look.

