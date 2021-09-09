“An invitation to Bigg Boss OTT - Weekend ka Vaar episode is proof in itself of what MX TakaTak has done for me, other than increasing my fan base”, says digital influencer Shezaada

Influencer Akshay Kakkar aka Shezaada is a known name in the digital domain. The content creator shot to fame on MX TakaTak after his dance videos became viral on the platform. With over 5M followers on the app, Shezaada has managed to entertain as well as inspire many people with his talent and dance skills. Now, the content creator is gearing up to visit the Bigg Boss House and meet Karan Johar and the housemates.

India’s leading short format video app, MX TakaTak, which is the social media partner of Bigg Boss OTT, has presented this once in a lifetime opportunity to two creatorsto share the stage with leading director/producer Karan Johar this weekend and meet the contestants in the house.

With excitement levels at an all-time high, we spoke with Shezaada about his heightened anticipation for this integration and here’s what he had to say. Excerpts below.

What is the role of MX TakaTak in your popularity? MX TakaTak provides an honest platform for content creators like us to share creative ideas and get our share of popularity and likes. It has played an important role in making me a successful and most liked entertainer. An invitation to Bigg Boss OTT – Weekend ka Vaar episode is proof in itself of what this platform has done for me other than increasing my fan base.

Are you a Bigg Boss fan? What are you looking forward to for this Sunday Weekend ka Vaar Episode? I am a huge Bigg Boss fan and have been watching it since childhood. I follow Bigg Boss OTT and do not miss any episode. I look forward to meeting Karan Johar and the other contestants while also being able to entertain my viewers.

What do you feel about sharing the screen with Karan Johar? Are you a Karan Johar fan anddo you enjoy watching his movies? Karan Johar is a legend and I am both delighted and blessed that I will be sharing the stage with him; It is like a dream come true. I am a great admirer of his, and follow him for his style and the way he conducts himself. I have watched all his movies with my favourite being “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham”.

It was so difficult to imagine that anyone other than Salman Khan can host a show like Bigg Boss, but Karan has brought a fresh approach with him, away from the stereotypical image of a host. He is doing an incredible job.

What question would you like to ask him at Bigg Boss? I would like to ask Karan Joharto dance with me on some of his favourite songs like ‘Radha teri Chunri’ and ‘Dafliwale’. It will be really fun to do something of this sort on the Bigg Boss stage with him.

Who is your favourite Bigg Boss contestant? I like Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss house the most. Divya is a friend and we have worked together in the past for a few shows. She has a strong personality and I relate with her, because of the way she is playing this game alone without any connection or friends.Even I have gone through a similar situation in life, when I struggled to get much-needed support and felt lonely, but I never gave up on my dreams.

Shamita Shetty presents her point of view very beautifully and has the ability to convince others to follow her plan. She does not budge from her stance and carries it through, that is a rare quality.

I will be happy to see any one of them win this show.

