Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine; 'Imagine' marks 50 years with lyric projected on landmarks and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bennifer have arrived! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice for filmfest

Looking radiant and holding hands, singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrived for the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, getting into a water taxi to be whizzed off to their luxury hotel in the lagoon city. Affleck is in Venice for the festival premiere of Ridley Scott's medieval epic "The Last Duel" , which also stars his close friend Matt Damon.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine

Oscar-winning American actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, People magazine reported late on Wednesday. The magazine said Lawrence's representative had confirmed the pregnancy, after news spread on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Frozen on stage - Disney movie musical comes to London West End

Hit Disney animation "Frozen" has come to the London stage, officially opening as a West End musical on Wednesday in a theatre newly restored by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Oscar-winning film about royal sisters Anna and Elsa in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle has won over legions of young fans around the world since its 2013 release. A stage adaptation opened on Broadway in 2018.

NY fashion week opens with colors, florals by Badgley Mischka, Tadashi Shoji

Fashion designers Badgley Mischka and Tadashi Shoji presented vibrant colourful outfits on the first day of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, offering plenty of eye-catching hues and florals for women's spring wardrobes. While the event is seeing a return to physical shows this season, both brands opted for pre-recorded digital video releases to present their spring-summer 2022 womenswear lines.

Michael Constantine, actor known for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dead at 94

Michael Constantine, the American actor who found countless uses for Windex as the patriarchal restaurant owner in the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" films, has died at age 94, his representative confirmed on Thursday. Constantine, who won an Emmy Award as a school principal in the 1970s TV series "Room 222," died peacefully on Aug. 31 of natural causes at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, with family members at his side, his representative, Julia Buchwald, said in an email, citing his family.

'Imagine' marks 50 years with lyric projected on landmarks

A lyric from John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Imagine" has been projected on buildings around the world to mark 50 years since the late Beatle released the famed track and album. From the Houses of Parliament and St Paul's Cathedral in London to Times Square in New York, "Imagine all the people living life in peace" has been beamed onto the sites to celebrate Thursday's anniversary.

Thousands bid farewell to acclaimed Greek composer Theodorakis

Thousands of Greeks on Wednesday bid farewell to Mikis Theodorakis, a world-renowned activist and musician whose work brought Greek culture to a global audience in the latter 20th century. Theodorakis, whose musical score for the 1964 movie "Zorba the Greek" helped foster a carefree image of Greece abroad for millions, died on Sept. 2 aged 96.

Adieu Bébel: France says goodbye to charismatic New Wave star Belmondo

France staged a grand farewell to Jean-Paul Belmondo on Thursday, saying the charismatic actor and New Wave legend who died on Monday aged 88 would live forever on film screens. Pallbearers carried Belmondo's coffin, covered in the French tricolour flag, into the courtyard of Les Invalides military museum in Paris, where Napoleon is buried, for an official tribute.

In surprise move, Britney Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months. In an unexpected development, Jamie Spears, who in 2008 set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer's personal and business affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should "now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required."

Hometowns, exotic locales inspire menswear designers at NY Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Men's Day returned to in-person presentations on Wednesday, with nearly a dozen emerging designers showcasing their 2022 collections. Models posed like statues as the audience walked through within touching distance of the designs. At times, there was a central character showcasing the theme behind the look.

