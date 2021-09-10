Entertainment News Roundup: 'Halloween Kills' to stream on Peacock at same time it plays in theaters; Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Halloween Kills' to stream on Peacock at same time it plays in theaters

Horror flick "Halloween Kills" will stream on Comcast Corp's Peacock streaming service next month starting on the same day it debuts in movie theaters, distributor Universal Pictures said in a statement on Thursday. The strategy is a shift from Comcast's earlier plan to send the film exclusively to theaters beginning Oct. 15. Hollywood studios have been experimenting with release patterns as cinemas work to recover from COVID-19 closures and media companies try to boost interest in their streaming offerings.

Bennifer have arrived! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice for filmfest

Looking radiant and holding hands, singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrived for the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, getting into a water taxi to be whizzed off to their luxury hotel in the lagoon city. Affleck is in Venice for the festival premiere of Ridley Scott's medieval epic "The Last Duel" , which also stars his close friend Matt Damon.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine

Oscar-winning American actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, People magazine reported late on Wednesday. The magazine said Lawrence's representative had confirmed the pregnancy, after news spread on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Singer Arlo Parks wins Mercury Prize for debut album

Singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks won the 2021 Mercury Prize on Thursday, scooping the British music award for her critically acclaimed debut album "Collapsed in Sunbeams". The 21-year-old, whose songs address mental health and sexual identity, beat off 11 other contenders across a range of music genres for the prize, which is considered less mainstream than the annual BRIT Awards.

Frozen on stage - Disney movie musical comes to London West End

Hit Disney animation "Frozen" has come to the London stage, officially opening as a West End musical on Wednesday in a theatre newly restored by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Oscar-winning film about royal sisters Anna and Elsa in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle has won over legions of young fans around the world since its 2013 release. A stage adaptation opened on Broadway in 2018.

Michael Constantine, actor known for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dead at 94

Michael Constantine, the American actor who found countless uses for Windex as the patriarchal restaurant owner in the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" films, has died at age 94, his representative confirmed on Thursday. Constantine, who won an Emmy Award as a school principal in the 1970s TV series "Room 222," died peacefully on Aug. 31 of natural causes at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, with family members at his side, his representative, Julia Buchwald, said in an email, citing his family.

'Dear Evan Hansen' opens hybrid Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) lifted its curtains to a live audience for the first time in two years on Thursday with the world premiere of the musical "Dear Evan Hansen". The film, an adaptation of the Broadway production, stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt reprising his role as a high school student with social anxiety who gets caught up in a lie. Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and Kaitlyn Dever are among the cast.

Adieu Bébel: France says goodbye to charismatic New Wave star Belmondo

France staged a grand farewell to Jean-Paul Belmondo on Thursday, saying the charismatic actor and New Wave legend who died on Monday aged 88 would live forever on film screens. Pallbearers carried Belmondo's coffin, covered in the French tricolour flag, into the courtyard of Les Invalides military museum in Paris, where Napoleon is buried, for an official tribute.

Hometowns, exotic locales inspire menswear designers at NY Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Men's Day returned to in-person presentations on Wednesday, with nearly a dozen emerging designers showcasing their 2022 collections. Models posed like statues as the audience walked through within touching distance of the designs. At times, there was a central character showcasing the theme behind the look.

Musician Phil Collins says his drumming days are over

British musician Phil Collins said he can barely hold a drum stick because of deteriorating health that has also forced him to sit while singing during live performances. The 70-year-old drummer and singer told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday that he was frustrated at the challenges he faces. He underwent surgery on his back in 2009 and again in 2015 that affected his nerves, and he also has diabetes.

