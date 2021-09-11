Entertainment News Roundup: Designer Michael Kors holds first live fashion show since pandemic; Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

LaQuan Smith shows at Empire State, elegance at Caroline Herrera

Fashion floated high above New York City on Thursday night as designer LaQuan Smith presented his collection on the observation deck of the Empire State Building as part of the New York Fashion Week show. With a lit up Big Apple around them, models presented sparkly bodysuits, mini dresses as well as frocks and trousers with cutouts. Printed strapless tops were matched with mini skirts and there were lace dresses for the evening.

Designer Michael Kors holds first live fashion show since pandemic

Designer Michael Kors took over New York City's landmark Tavern on the Green in Central Park on Friday, his first live runway show since the pandemic began. Although COVID-19 protocols restricted his guest list, Kors said it gave those in attendance an intimate experience.

Bennifer have arrived! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice for filmfest

Looking radiant and holding hands, singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrived for the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, getting into a water taxi to be whizzed off to their luxury hotel in the lagoon city. Affleck is in Venice for the festival premiere of Ridley Scott's medieval epic "The Last Duel" , which also stars his close friend Matt Damon.

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in theaters before sending them to streaming, a show of confidence that moviegoing will rebound. The company had experimented during the pandemic with debuting some movies on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time they ran in theaters. Cinema operators have been closely watching how Disney, which has dominated movie box offices in recent years, would handle its upcoming slate as the Delta variant slowed audiences' return to multiplexes.

'Dear Evan Hansen' opens hybrid Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) lifted its curtains to a live audience for the first time in two years on Thursday with the world premiere of the musical "Dear Evan Hansen". The film, an adaptation of the Broadway production, stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt reprising his role as a high school student with social anxiety who gets caught up in a lie. Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and Kaitlyn Dever are among the cast.

Venice film awards race wide open after star-studded festival

Paolo Sorrentino's film about the death of his own parents, Jane Campion's 1920s frontier saga and a hard-hitting French tale of abortion are among contenders for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with the race seen wide open. Film critics agreed the main competition line-up of 21 titles, which included Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana in "Spencer" , was one of the strongest in recent memory as many movies were held back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Steadying himself on a crutch, veteran French film star Alain Delon made a rare public appearance on Friday at the funeral of a fellow giant of French cinema, Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died on Monday at the age of 88. Belmondo, a charismatic actor who often performed his own daring stunts, switched from existential New Wave roles in the 1960s to mainstream films and became one of France's most beloved comedy and action heroes.

Apple to spend over $500 million on marketing Apple TV+ -The Information

Apple Inc plans to spend more than $500 million on marketing its streaming service, Apple TV+, this year, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The iPhone maker also intends to significantly increase its output of new TV shows and movies to at least one a week in 2022, more than double its pace this year, according to The Information, which cited another person familiar with the matter.

Film on rape in medieval France reunites Affleck, Damon on big screen

Actors and close friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reunited in "The Last Duel" , Ridley Scott's epic drama about the rape of a noblewoman in medieval France which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The film tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France, when two knights squared off to determine the veracity of the woman's claim that she was raped.

Company bosses face ethical dilemmas in French film premiering in Venice

The tension between labour and profit in globalised, market-oriented economies is at the centre of French director Stéphane Brizé's new film "Another World", the story of a plant manager who is asked by his bosses to lay off his own workers. The movie, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, follows actor Vincent Lindon in the role of Philippe Lemesle, an executive at the French unit of Elsonn, a fictional multinational manufacturing firm.

