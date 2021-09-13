Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters; Venice film awards race wide open after star-studded festival and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Designer Michael Kors holds first live fashion show since pandemic

Designer Michael Kors took over New York City's landmark Tavern on the Green in Central Park on Friday, his first live runway show since the pandemic began. Although COVID-19 protocols restricted his guest list, Kors said it gave those in attendance an intimate experience.

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Triumphs Again in Second Weekend, 'Malignant' Misfires

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ruled the domestic box office again, collecting $35.8 million in its second weekend in theaters. Ticket sales for the superhero movie, led by Simu Liu and Awkwafina, fell 53% from its debut, a decline on par with many Marvel installments in pre-pandemic times. Notably, "Shang-Chi" is holding up better than "Black Widow," the comic book adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly 70% in its sophomore outing. "Black Widow" opened simultaneously on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while "Shang-Chi" is playing only in cinemas.

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in theaters before sending them to streaming, a show of confidence that moviegoing will rebound. The company had experimented during the pandemic with debuting some movies on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time they ran in theaters. Cinema operators have been closely watching how Disney, which has dominated movie box offices in recent years, would handle its upcoming slate as the Delta variant slowed audiences' return to multiplexes.

Venice film awards race wide open after star-studded festival

Paolo Sorrentino's film about the death of his own parents, Jane Campion's 1920s frontier saga and a hard-hitting French tale of abortion are among contenders for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with the race seen wide open. Film critics agreed the main competition line-up of 21 titles, which included Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana in "Spencer", was one of the strongest in recent memory as many movies were held back during the coronavirus pandemic.

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival

"Happening" (L'événement), a hard-hitting French drama about illegal abortion in the 1960s, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice festival on Saturday. The film, by director Audrey Diwan, wowed viewers on the Lido waterfront with its portrayal of a young woman desperate to arrange a termination, at a time when it could mean a prison term or death, to continue with her studies.

Designer Cowan celebrates return of NY nightlife at Fashion Week show

Sparkly and shiny fabrics were on full display as designer Christian Cowan presented his Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by the return to New York nightlife after more than a year of stay-at-home restrictions. Models for Cowan's collection struck bold, dramatic poses on the runway and interacted with guests at Friday night's show during New York Fashion Week.

For Affleck and Damon, working together is a lot of fun

Childhood friends and Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon said teaming up again to write "The Last Duel", Ridley Scott's film about rape and justice in medieval France, was above all a lot of fun. The movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France, where two knights squared off in the belief that the outcome of their battle would reveal the truth behind a noblewoman's claim that she was raped.

