Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at Video Music Awards

Rapper Lil Nas X and pop star Justin Bieber won the top prizes at MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMA) show on Sunday, in a ceremony packed with surprise appearances, live performances and thousands of masked fans. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop band BTS were also among the big winners at the first major awards shows in New York to be held with a full audience of fans and celebrities since the coronavirus pandemic

Gold armor for Lil Nas X, all black for Kim and Kanye at Met Gala

Red, silver and blue ruled the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at a youth-driven Met Gala on Monday in a celebration of the best of American fashion. There were show-stopping outfits from rapper Lil Nas X, wearing a Versace suit of gold armor and supermodel Iman in a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt as actors, singers, sports stars and social media influencers embraced the theme of "American Independence."

The Blonds wrap up NY Fashion Week with sparkling cabaret club show

Designers The Blonds celebrated the return of in-person shows at New York Fashion Week with a live catwalk presentation in a cabaret club, serving up an escapist vision of shimmer and sparkle. Featuring performances from singer Bodine and R&B duo Lion Babe, Sunday night's show wrapped up a week of largely in-person fashion week events following two seasons held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox Entertainment acquires TMZ from AT&T-owned WarnerMedia

Fox Corp-owned Fox Entertainment has acquired the TMZ entertainment platform and its media properties from AT&T Inc-owned WarnerMedia, Fox announced Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Triumphs Again in Second Weekend, 'Malignant' Misfires

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ruled the domestic box office again, collecting $35.8 million in its second weekend in theaters. Ticket sales for the superhero movie, led by Simu Liu and Awkwafina, fell 53% from its debut, a decline on par with many Marvel installments in pre-pandemic times. Notably, "Shang-Chi" is holding up better than "Black Widow," the comic book adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly 70% in its sophomore outing. "Black Widow" opened simultaneously on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while "Shang-Chi" is playing only in cinemas.

Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

Pop superstar Britney Spears, who has been fighting a conservatorship that governs her personal life and finances, announced on Sunday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The "Stronger" singer posted a video of herself standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand. "I can't f***ing believe it," she said in the caption, next to ring emojis.

Making queer stories universal: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' premieres in London

Stars and cast members walked the pink carpet in London on Monday for the premiere of the film adaptation of the musical "Everybody's Talking About Jamie." The musical is based on the true story of Jamie Campbell, a 16-year-old boy from the small British town of Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Central to the storyline is Jamie's strong relationship with his mother.

Jessica Chastain transforms into televangelist Tammy Faye in new biopic

Actor Jessica Chastain takes on the role of Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in a new drama looking at the rise and fall of the late American televangelist. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" tells the story of Messner and her former husband Jim Bakker, who lead a television ministry in the 1970s and 1980s before their vast empire crumbled in a sex and financial scandal.

Oprah's Harry and Meghan TV interview loses out at Emmys

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's explosive American TV interview with Oprah Winfrey lost out at the Emmy Awards on Sunday to a series about Italian food and culture. Winfrey's two-hour sit-down with Harry and Meghan in March sent shock waves through the British monarchy when Meghan accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark the skin of the couple's first child would be, and said the stress of life as a royal newlywed had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)