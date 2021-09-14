Entertainment News Roundup: Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at Video Music Awards; Factbox - Universal to list as music streaming picks up and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at Video Music Awards

Rapper Lil Nas X and pop star Justin Bieber won the top prizes at MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMA) show on Sunday, in a ceremony packed with surprise appearances, live performances and thousands of masked fans. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop band BTS were also among the big winners at the first major awards shows in New York to be held with a full audience of fans and celebrities since the coronavirus pandemic

Factbox - Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Vivendi, the French media conglomerate, is spinning off Universal Music Group, the largest part of its business and the label behind singers such as Taylor Swift, in a listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam. Here are facts about Universal and its flotation:

Gold armor for Lil Nas X, all black for Kim Kardashian at Met Gala

Red, silver and blue ruled the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at a youth-driven Met Gala on Monday in a celebration of the best of American fashion. There were show-stopping outfits from rapper Lil Nas X, wearing a Versace suit of gold armor and supermodel Iman in a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt as actors, singers, sports stars and social media influencers embraced the theme of "American Independence."

The Blonds wrap up NY Fashion Week with sparkling cabaret club show

Designers The Blonds celebrated the return of in-person shows at New York Fashion Week with a live catwalk presentation in a cabaret club, serving up an escapist vision of shimmer and sparkle. Featuring performances from singer Bodine and R&B duo Lion Babe, Sunday night's show wrapped up a week of largely in-person fashion week events following two seasons held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox Entertainment acquires TMZ from AT&T-owned WarnerMedia

Fox Corp-owned Fox Entertainment has acquired the TMZ entertainment platform and its media properties from AT&T Inc-owned WarnerMedia, Fox announced Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

Pop superstar Britney Spears, who has been fighting a conservatorship that governs her personal life and finances, announced on Sunday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The "Stronger" singer posted a video of herself standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand. "I can't f***ing believe it," she said in the caption, next to ring emojis.

Making queer stories universal: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' premieres in London

Stars and cast members walked the pink carpet in London on Monday for the premiere of the film adaptation of the musical "Everybody's Talking About Jamie." The musical is based on the true story of Jamie Campbell, a 16-year-old boy from the small British town of Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Central to the storyline is Jamie's strong relationship with his mother.

Jessica Chastain transforms into televangelist Tammy Faye in new biopic

Actor Jessica Chastain takes on the role of Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in a new drama looking at the rise and fall of the late American televangelist. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" tells the story of Messner and her former husband Jim Bakker, who lead a television ministry in the 1970s and 1980s before their vast empire crumbled in a sex and financial scandal.

Byrne sees a longing for an 'American Utopia' as his show heads to cinemas

While Americans have fought over masks and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, musician David Byrne said he believes the health crisis showed that people actually yearn for a better society as he envisions in his Broadway show "American Utopia." A filmed version of the stage production, recorded in early 2020, will play in U.S. cinemas for one night only on Wednesday.

Popular Netflix series sparks new debate over S.Korea's military conscription

A hit Netflix series is reigniting a debate in South Korea over the country's massive military, its history of abuse scandals, and the mandatory conscription that fills its ranks with young men. "D.P.", short for Deserter Pursuit, has been among the top Netflix shows in South Korea since it premiered at the end of August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)