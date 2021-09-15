Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox - Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Vivendi, the French media conglomerate, is spinning off Universal Music Group, the largest part of its business and the label behind singers such as Taylor Swift, in a listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam. Here are facts about Universal and its flotation:

Gold armor for Lil Nas X, all black for Kim Kardashian at Met Gala

Red, silver and blue ruled the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at a youth-driven Met Gala on Monday in a celebration of the best of American fashion. There were show-stopping outfits from rapper Lil Nas X, wearing a Versace suit of gold armor and supermodel Iman in a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt as actors, singers, sports stars and social media influencers embraced the theme of "American Independence."

'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo to COVID and cancel culture

"The Morning Show," the Apple TV+ series that tackled the #MeToo movement via the lens of a fictional newscast in its first season, returns this week and explores topics from racism and homophobia to addiction and cancel culture. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the show's creators to rework the story for the second season, which begins streaming this Friday. The emergence of the coronavirus became a major subject, alongside other real-world concerns.

Making queer stories universal: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' premieres in London

Stars and cast members walked the pink carpet in London on Monday for the premiere of the film adaptation of the musical "Everybody's Talking About Jamie." The musical is based on the true story of Jamie Campbell, a 16-year-old boy from the small British town of Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Central to the storyline is Jamie's strong relationship with his mother.

A Minute With: singer Lola Lennox on making music with family

Singer Lola Lennox teamed up with her boyfriend, model and musician Braeden Wright as well as her famous mother, Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox, to work on her music during lockdown, producing six tracks for her upcoming debut EP. London-born Lennox, who lives in Los Angeles, has released two of those songs, "Love Like That" and "Wherever You Go", this year. Her EP is scheduled for release in 2022.

Byrne sees a longing for an 'American Utopia' as his show heads to cinemas

While Americans have fought over masks and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, musician David Byrne said he believes the health crisis showed that people actually yearn for a better society as he envisions in his Broadway show "American Utopia." A filmed version of the stage production, recorded in early 2020, will play in U.S. cinemas for one night only on Wednesday.

Popular Netflix series sparks new debate over S.Korea's military conscription

A hit Netflix series is reigniting a debate in South Korea over the country's massive military, its history of abuse scandals, and the mandatory conscription that fills its ranks with young men. “D.P.”, short for Deserter Pursuit, has been among the top Netflix shows in South Korea since it premiered at the end of August.

Tears, joy and surprise guests as Broadway's big musicals return

Broadway's biggest musicals roared back to life on Tuesday, banishing the eerie silence of the last 18 months in New York's pandemic-hit theater district with screams, tears and standing ovations. Emotions were giddy as the curtain rose again on top musicals "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" before packed audiences welcoming back live theater after the coronavirus shutdown.

Sylvester Stallone movie memorabilia headed for auction

From "Rocky" boxing gloves to "Rambo" headbands, memorabilia from action movie star Sylvester Stallone's Hollywood career are going under the hammer in a December auction expected to raise around $1.5 million. Nearly 500 items from Stallone's personal archives are being sold, including costumes, props, scripts, notebooks and other memorabilia from the actor's biggest films, including the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises, "Cliffhanger", "The Expendables" and "Demolition Man," Julien's Auctions said on Tuesday.

