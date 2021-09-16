Entertainment News Roundup: 'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake; Masterpiece or monstrosity? Tourists bemused by Arc de Triomphe artwork and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake

"The Bodyguard," the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot. Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.

Masterpiece or monstrosity? Tourists bemused by Arc de Triomphe artwork

Bemused tourists in Paris reacted with a mix of surprise and disdain when they discovered the Arc de Triomphe monument had been enveloped in a shimmering shroud, a posthumous installation conceived by the late artist Christo. Workers on harnesses spent several days enveloping the 50-meter, 19th-century arch in a silvery blue, recyclable plastic curtain, a project first imagined decades ago by the late Bulgarian-born Christo.

'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo to COVID and cancel culture

"The Morning Show," the Apple TV+ series that tackled the #MeToo movement via the lens of a fictional newscast in its first season, returns this week and explores topics from racism and homophobia to addiction and cancel culture. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the show's creators to rework the story for the second season, which begins streaming this Friday. The emergence of the coronavirus became a major subject, alongside other real-world concerns.

Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue. The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Nicki Minaj's COVID-19 vaccine 'swollen testicles' claim is false, says Trinidad health minister

Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday criticized as "false" the claim by American rapper Nicki Minaj that a person on the Caribbean island suffered swollen testicles after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Trinidad-born Minaj sparked an international furor when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend become impotent after being vaccinated.

Lady Gaga dubbed 'The Icon' on People's best dressed list

Lady Gaga on Wednesday led a list of People magazine's best-dressed celebrities that included "Euphoria" star Zendaya and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis. Gaga was dubbed "The Icon" in People's best dressed of the year issue, despite never having set foot on a red carpet. Instead, the magazine praised her high fashion street looks that ranged from "a sculptural seersucker number to a black lace corseted gown."

A Minute With singer Lola Lennox on making music with family

Singer Lola Lennox teamed up with her boyfriend, model, and musician Braeden Wright as well as her famous mother, Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox, to work on her music during the lockdown, producing six tracks for her upcoming debut EP. London-born Lennox, who lives in Los Angeles, has released two of those songs, "Love Like That" and "Wherever You Go", this year. Her EP is scheduled for release in 2022.

Back to school: hit show 'Sex Education' returns with more teen antics

Hit Netflix comedy-drama "Sex Education" is back for a third series this week with lead character Otis Milburn "sassier" than before thanks to a secret affair. The hugely popular show about teenagers trying to figure out their love lives returns to the fictional Moordale secondary school five months after the end of series two, where a new headteacher is seeking to restore order.

Tears, joy, and surprise guests as Broadway's big musicals return

Broadway's biggest musicals roared back to life on Tuesday, banishing the eerie silence of the last 18 months in New York's pandemic-hit theater district with screams, tears, and standing ovations. Emotions were giddy as the curtain rose again on top musicals "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" before packed audiences welcoming back live theater after the coronavirus shutdown.

Sylvester Stallone movie memorabilia headed for auction

From "Rocky" boxing gloves to "Rambo" headbands, memorabilia from action movie star Sylvester Stallone's Hollywood career are going under the hammer in a December auction expected to raise around $1.5 million. Nearly 500 items from Stallone's personal archives are being sold, including costumes, props, scripts, notebooks and other memorabilia from the actor's biggest films, including the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises, "Cliffhanger", "The Expendables" and "Demolition Man," Julien's Auctions said on Tuesday.

