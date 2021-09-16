Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox - Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards; 'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox - Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Television's Emmy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake

"The Bodyguard," the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot. Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.

'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

Television may have been what helped people get through the lockdowns and quarantines of the past year, but the Emmy Awards themselves just can't seem to get a break. Forced for a second year to abandon the traditional mass gathering of celebrities and executives, Cedric the Entertainer will host a scaled-back show in Los Angeles on Sunday that has been moved to an outdoor tent because of concerns over the Delta variant.

Zimbabwe artist turns worthless old Mugabe-era banknotes into paintings

If anyone doesn't need reminding that banknotes are just worthless pieces of paper, it is Zimbabweans: more than a decade ago, they watched as hyperinflation obliterated their currency and led to the printing of a 100 trillion Zimbabwean dollar note. Zim dollars were abandoned in 2009, after inflation caused by rampant money printing under the late President Robert Mugabe erased everyone's savings and pushed millions into poverty.

Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue. The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Nicki Minaj's COVID-19 vaccine 'swollen testicles' claim is false, says Trinidad health minister

Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday criticized as "false" the claim by American rapper Nicki Minaj that a person on the Caribbean island suffered swollen testicles after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Trinidad-born Minaj sparked an international furor when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend become impotent after being vaccinated.

Lady Gaga dubbed 'The Icon' on People's best dressed list

Lady Gaga on Wednesday led a list of People magazine's best-dressed celebrities that included "Euphoria" star Zendaya and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis. Gaga was dubbed "The Icon" in People's best dressed of the year issue, despite never having set foot on a red carpet. Instead, the magazine praised her high fashion street looks that ranged from "a sculptural seersucker number to a black lace corseted gown."

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John has delayed his European "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour until 2023 due to hip problems. The 74-year-old British singer said he had been advised to have an operation as soon as possible.

A Minute With: singer Lola Lennox on making music with family

Singer Lola Lennox teamed up with her boyfriend, model and musician Braeden Wright as well as her famous mother, Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox, to work on her music during lockdown, producing six tracks for her upcoming debut EP. London-born Lennox, who lives in Los Angeles, has released two of those songs, "Love Like That" and "Wherever You Go", this year. Her EP is scheduled for release in 2022.

Back to school: hit show 'Sex Education' returns with more teen antics

Hit Netflix comedy-drama "Sex Education" is back for a third series this week with lead character Otis Milburn "sassier" than before thanks to a secret affair. The hugely popular show about teenagers trying to figure out their love lives returns to the fictional Moordale secondary school five months after the end of series two, where a new headteacher is seeking to restore order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)