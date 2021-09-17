Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Worn Out' - Dutch museum finds Van Gogh drawing of tired old man

A Dutch museum on Thursday unveiled a previously unknown work by Vincent van Gogh -- a study for one of his best-known drawings, "Worn Out" -- in which an old man sits in a chair with his head in his hands. Van Gogh "was really interested in the ordinary person, he was also looking to express emotion," said Van Gogh Museum Director Emilie Gordenker.

Factbox - Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Television's Emmy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

Television may have been what helped people get through the lockdowns and quarantines of the past year, but the Emmy Awards themselves just can't seem to get a break. Forced for a second year to abandon the traditional mass gathering of celebrities and executives, Cedric the Entertainer will host a scaled-back show in Los Angeles on Sunday that has been moved to an outdoor tent because of concerns over the Delta variant.

Freddie Mercury NFTs go on sale for AIDS charity

Four non-fungible token (NFT) artworks inspired by late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are being auctioned off for charity to mark what would have been his 75th birthday. Three show the singer while the fourth is a dreamlike depiction of a white grand piano with a crown on its stool, surrounded by a pond of swimming goldfish.

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

British model Naomi Campbell is joining international development charity the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) as a global ambassador to support young leaders. The trust, founded in 2018, supports young people pushing for change in their communities across sectors including healthcare, environment and education.

Zimbabwe artist turns worthless old Mugabe-era banknotes into paintings

If anyone doesn't need reminding that banknotes are just worthless pieces of paper, it is Zimbabweans: more than a decade ago, they watched as hyperinflation obliterated their currency and led to the printing of a 100 trillion Zimbabwean dollar note. Zim dollars were abandoned in 2009, after inflation caused by rampant money printing under the late President Robert Mugabe erased everyone's savings and pushed millions into poverty.

Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue. The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Lady Gaga dubbed 'The Icon' on People's best dressed list

Lady Gaga on Wednesday led a list of People magazine's best-dressed celebrities that included "Euphoria" star Zendaya and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis. Gaga was dubbed "The Icon" in People's best dressed of the year issue, despite never having set foot on a red carpet. Instead, the magazine praised her high fashion street looks that ranged from "a sculptural seersucker number to a black lace corseted gown."

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John has delayed his European "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour until 2023 due to hip problems. The 74-year-old British singer said he had been advised to have an operation as soon as possible.

A Minute With: singer Lola Lennox on making music with family

Singer Lola Lennox teamed up with her boyfriend, model and musician Braeden Wright as well as her famous mother, Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox, to work on her music during lockdown, producing six tracks for her upcoming debut EP. London-born Lennox, who lives in Los Angeles, has released two of those songs, "Love Like That" and "Wherever You Go", this year. Her EP is scheduled for release in 2022.

