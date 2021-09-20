Entertainment News Roundup: Former R. Kelly assistant testifies about singer's sexual activity, 'apology letter'; Factbox-Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

British model Naomi Campbell is joining international development charity the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) as a global ambassador to support young leaders. The trust, founded in 2018, supports young people pushing for change in their communities across sectors including healthcare, environment and education.

Factbox-Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Television's Emmy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'

Keira Knightley stars in not-so-feelgood Christmas movie "Silent Night", about a group of friends getting together for the holiday and blissfully ignoring a looming doomsday. Set in the English countryside, the friends eat, drink, sing and dance to enjoy their last Christmas, knowing everyone is going to die the next day.

Former R. Kelly assistant testifies about singer's sexual activity, 'apology letter'

A former assistant to R. Kelly testified on Friday she once saw him engage in sexual activity with one of the women he is charged with abusing, as prosecutors neared the end of presenting their sex trafficking case against the R&B singer. On the 18th day of testimony at Kelly's trial in federal court in Brooklyn, Cheryl Mack, the mother of music producer London on da Track, said she saw the woman begin to massage Kelly while backstage at a Connecticut concert where he was performing.

Royals, underdogs, friends and Baby Yoda - it's time for the Emmys

Lavish royal series "The Crown" is expected to reign at television's second pandemic era Emmy Awards on Sunday on what could be a big night for British talent. Comedy "Ted Lasso," about a lovable American coach played by Jason Sudeikis navigating the idiosyncrasies of English soccer and society, is also expected to take home multiple awards for its mostly British cast after winning hearts with its optimism and sugary treats.

Sotheby's to auction rare first printing of U.S. Constitution

An extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution will be put up for bid by Sotheby's in mid-November, the auction house said on Friday. Announcing the upcoming sale of the document on the 234th anniversary of its signing by delegates to the Constitutional Convention, Sotheby's estimated its value at $15 million to $20 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)