Entertainment News Roundup: R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims; Pianist Beisembayev 'on cloud nine' after winning Leeds competition and more

Prosecutors rest case against R. Kelly after month of testimony

U.S. prosecutors on Monday rested their sex trafficking case against R. Kelly, after a month of often disturbing and graphic testimony from people who accused the R&B star of sexually abusing women and girls. Prosecutors have sought to portray the 54-year-old Kelly as a hot-tempered predator who exploited his fame to draw fans and aspiring singers into his circle, only to coerce them into obeying his rigid rules and punish them if they failed.

R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims

R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial entered the homestretch on Tuesday, with the presiding judge forecasting that closing arguments could begin the next day and jurors could soon deliberate the R&B star's fate. Kelly, 54, has been on trial in Brooklyn federal court since Aug. 18 on charges he preyed on women and girls he lured into his entourage as far back as the mid-1990s.

Pianist Beisembayev 'on cloud nine' after winning Leeds competition

Kazakhstan-born pianist Alim Beisembayev began his musical career when he picked a miniature toy piano for his fifth birthday present. Now aged 23, he has scooped the career-making Leeds International Piano Competition, beating four other finalists.

Factbox-Universal Music solo project proves a hit with investors

Universal Music Group's shares leapt more than a third in their stock market debut on Tuesday as investors bet a boom in music streaming still has a long way to run. Here are facts about Universal and its flotation:

Disney's Chapek says program production delayed as Delta variant spreads

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said on Tuesday the resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was delaying production of some of its titles. Shares in the company, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as theme parks and movie theaters were forced to shut down, fell about 3% after Chapek's statement.

'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown,' win top Emmy Awards on streaming heavy night

Royal drama "The Crown" and feel good comedy "Ted Lasso" nabbed the top prizes at television's Emmy awards on Sunday on a night dominated by streaming shows, British talent and rare wins by women. Chess drama "The Queen's Gambit" was named best limited series and tied with "The Crown" for the most wins overall at 11 apiece. https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/key-winners-2021-emmy-awards-2021-09-20

Audience for Emmy Awards show rises to 7.4 million

The television audience for Sunday's Emmy Awards reached 7.4 million viewers, according to data released by broadcaster CBS, up some 16% from last year's record low. A year ago, when the ceremony was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, the audience for the highest awards in television slumped to 6.4 million viewers.

Permission to Dance? BTS sing their way through United Nations

Fully vaccinated South Korean band BTS danced its way through the United Nations in a Monday broadcast, promoting global goals tackling poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change ahead of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders. The seven-member group filmed a music video to its song 'Permission to Dance' in the world body's New York headquarters over the weekend, dancing through the General Assembly hall and out into the gardens. It was broadcast during an event on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Exclusive-Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers

Netflix Inc on Monday began offering a free mobile plan with about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya, a strategy aimed at sparking growth in a key African market, the company told Reuters. The free plan is available on Android mobile phones and will not have ads. It features Netflix movies and TV shows such as dramas "Money Heist" and "Bridgerton" and African series "Blood & Water," plus some of the programming the company licenses from others.

Harry Styles, Celeste triumph at Ivor Novello songwriting awards

Singers Harry Styles, Celeste and Lianne La Havas triumphed at the Ivor Novellos in London on Tuesday, winning prizes at the annual awards honouring songwriting and screen composers. More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas who won best album for her self-titled record, written with musician and producer Matthew Hales.

