Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Hanks hails 'magical art' of movies at new LA film museum; R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims and more

Tom Hanks hails 'magical art' of movies at new LA film museum

Actors Tom Hanks and Anna Kendrick on Tuesday hailed a new museum in Los Angeles dedicated to filmmaking, calling it a celebration of an art form that has made a global impact. The museum was spearheaded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the organization that hands out the Oscars, and opens to the public on Sept. 30.

R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims

R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial entered the homestretch on Tuesday, with the presiding judge forecasting that closing arguments could begin the next day and jurors could soon deliberate the R&B star's fate. Kelly, 54, has been on trial in Brooklyn federal court since Aug. 18 on charges he preyed on women and girls he lured into his entourage as far back as the mid-1990s.

Factbox-Universal Music solo project proves a hit with investors

Universal Music Group's shares leapt more than a third in their stock market debut on Tuesday as investors bet a boom in music streaming still has a long way to run. Here are facts about Universal and its flotation:

Disney's Chapek says program production delayed as Delta variant spreads

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said on Tuesday the resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was delaying production of some of its titles. Shares in the company, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as theme parks and movie theaters were forced to shut down, fell about 3% after Chapek's statement.

DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two cultivated meat start-ups said in a statement on Wednesday. "Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," DiCaprio said in a statement.

'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown,' win top Emmy Awards on streaming heavy night

Royal drama "The Crown" and feel good comedy "Ted Lasso" nabbed the top prizes at television's Emmy awards on Sunday on a night dominated by streaming shows, British talent and rare wins by women. Chess drama "The Queen's Gambit" was named best limited series and tied with "The Crown" for the most wins overall at 11 apiece.

Matilda, Willy Wonka join Netflix catalog as it buys Roald Dahl's works

Netflix Inc has bought the works of Roald Dahl, including classics such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda" , in its latest content deal as the streaming service faces stiff competition from Disney+ and HBO Max. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which will give it full access to Dahl's works as well as animated and live action films.

Permission to Dance? BTS sing their way through United Nations

Fully vaccinated South Korean band BTS danced its way through the United Nations in a Monday broadcast, promoting global goals tackling poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change ahead of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders. The seven-member group filmed a music video to its song 'Permission to Dance' in the world body's New York headquarters over the weekend, dancing through the General Assembly hall and out into the gardens. It was broadcast during an event on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Exclusive-Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers

Netflix Inc on Monday began offering a free mobile plan with about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya, a strategy aimed at sparking growth in a key African market, the company told Reuters. The free plan is available on Android mobile phones and will not have ads. It features Netflix movies and TV shows such as dramas "Money Heist" and "Bridgerton" and African series "Blood & Water," plus some of the programming the company licenses from others.

Harry Styles, Celeste triumph at Ivor Novello songwriting awards

Singers Harry Styles, Celeste and Lianne La Havas triumphed at the Ivor Novellos in London on Tuesday, winning prizes at the annual awards honouring songwriting and screen composers. More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas who won best album for her self-titled record, written with musician and producer Matthew Hales.

