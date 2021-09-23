Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Hanks hails 'magical art' of movies at new LA film museum; New 'Succession' season asks: Is Kendall 'a visionary or a madman'? and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Hanks hails 'magical art' of movies at new LA film museum

Actors Tom Hanks and Anna Kendrick on Tuesday hailed a new museum in Los Angeles dedicated to filmmaking, calling it a celebration of an art form that has made a global impact. The museum was spearheaded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the organization that hands out the Oscars, and opens to the public on Sept. 30.

New 'Succession' season asks: Is Kendall 'a visionary or a madman'?

Emmy-winning drama "Succession" returns next month just after media executive Kendall Roy has torpedoed his CEO father in a live televised press conference with accusations of corporate cover-ups of wrongdoing at the family's global empire.

The third season, which debuts on AT&T Inc's HBO on Oct. 17, will explore whether Kendall has made a bold move to save the company or acted recklessly and killed his own career, said Jeremy Strong, who plays the character, on Wednesday.

Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize

Nobody is safe from so-called "cancel culture," movie star Johnny Depp said on Wednesday at the San Sebastian Film Festival where he was due to receive the event's top award for his nearly 40-year career on screen. Depp, 58, lost a libel battle with a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater" last year, when a London court ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner, U.S. actor Amber Heard.

Fendi opens Milan shows with disco glam, butterflies at Ferretti

Fendi designer Kim Jones took fashionistas to the disco at the opening of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, in his first in-person catwalk show since joining the Italian luxury label. In a nod to the heyday of Studio 54 and 1970s disco glamour, models took to the runway in kaftan tops, silk floaty dresses and sharp trouser suits for the spring/summer 2022 womenswear presentation.

R. Kelly hid crimes in 'plain sight,' prosecutor says near end of sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly dominated not only women and girls but also his employees over a quarter-century of sexual abuse, a prosecutor said on Wednesday as the R&B star's sex trafficking trial neared its conclusion. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes told jurors during her closing argument in Brooklyn federal court that Kelly's entourage of business managers, accountants, runners and other employees was "at his disposal."

Britney Spears' attorney proposes that her conservatorship end this fall

An attorney for Britney Spears on Wednesday asked a Los Angeles judge to terminate the 13-year-old conservatorship that oversees her personal life and finances by the fall. In a filing submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked that the musician's father, Jamie Spears, be removed from the conservatorship by Sept. 29 and that a temporary replacement be named to wind down the arrangement.

Cuba Gooding, rape accuser agree to set aside liability finding against actor

Cuba Gooding Jr asked a U.S. judge to set aside a finding of liability in a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused the Oscar-winning actor of raping her twice in 2013, after she agreed his failure to formally respond to her accusations was not willful. According to a Wednesday filing in Manhattan federal court, Gooding never saw the complaint from the accuser known as Jane Doe until Aug. 3, five days after U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty granted her a default judgment true on liability.

DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two cultivated meat start-ups said in a statement on Wednesday. "Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," DiCaprio said in a statement.

Matilda, Willy Wonka join Netflix catalog as it buys Roald Dahl's works

Netflix Inc has bought the works of Roald Dahl, including classics such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda" , in its latest content deal as the streaming service faces stiff competition from Disney+ and HBO Max. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which will give it full access to Dahl's works as well as animated and live action films.

Harry Styles, Celeste triumph at Ivor Novello songwriting awards

Singers Harry Styles, Celeste and Lianne La Havas triumphed at the Ivor Novellos in London on Tuesday, winning prizes at the annual awards honouring songwriting and screen composers. More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas who won best album for her self-titled record, written with musician and producer Matthew Hales.

