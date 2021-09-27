Entertainment News Roundup: 'Moulin Rouge!', 'The Inheritance' win biggest Tony Awards as Broadway shows off its best; 'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Moulin Rouge!', 'The Inheritance' win biggest Tony Awards as Broadway shows off its best

AIDS play "The Inheritance" and musical "Moulin Rouge!" won the top honors at Broadway's Tony Awards on Sunday in a four-hour ceremony that promoted the return of live theatre and called for better opportunities for Black writers and performers. "Tonight feels like a homecoming," said host Audra McDonald. "The lights are on, we are here, we are back."

'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

Daniel Craig thought he had wrapped up his tenure as James Bond with "Spectre" , but the actor says his final fifth outing as the British secret agent in "No Time To Die" allowed him to fully complete his 007 journeys. Nearly 60 years after the first Bond film "Dr No" premiered, the cinema's favorite spy, known for his love of fast cars and cool gadgets, returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factbox-Key winners at the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Women win big at San Sebastian Film Festival

Women were the big winners at the final night of the San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday, which saw American actress Jessica Chastain share the top acting prize with 16-year-old Danish actress Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl. Romanian movie "Blue Moon" took the Golden Shell for best film at the 69th edition of Spain's biggest film festival.

Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute

The Rolling Stones kicked off the U.S. leg of their "No Filter" tour on Sunday with a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts. The veteran British band, on their first tour since 1963 without Watts, displayed photos and video of him on huge projections at St. Louis, Missouri, arena against a drum solo soundtrack.

