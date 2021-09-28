Entertainment News Roundup: Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen; Tony Awards ceremony slumps to 2.6 million low on television and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never-released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 will be auctioned in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The tape, featuring the song "Radio Peace", was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970, by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a local school magazine.

Tony Awards ceremony slumps to 2.6 million low on television

The television audience for Sunday's Tony Awards for theater slumped to a new low despite a star-studded cast that promoted Broadway's return after an 18-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Broadcaster CBS said on Monday that just 2.6 million Americans tuned in for the two-hour special, which did double duty as an awards ceremony and a commercial for the return of live theater.

Relief and disbelief greet R. Kelly guilty verdict

A mixture of relief and disbelief greeted the guilty verdict on Monday in the sex trafficking trial of singer R. Kelly, the most high-profile musician brought down in the #MeToo era but whose music remains popular on streaming services. Kelly, once one of the biggest selling R&B singers, was convicted on all nine counts after some 25 years of using his fame and wealth to lure underage girls and women for sex.

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for a little more than a day before voting to convict the 54-year-old Kelly on all nine counts he faced, after a 5-1/2 week trial.

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer's father from his role as her guardian, saying he had "crossed unfathomable lines" by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom. In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart said a TV documentary released on Friday contained "deeply disturbing allegations" that "magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately."

Lawyer who compared R. Kelly to Martin Luther King couldn't convince jury

The late addition of a lawyer with experience handling high-profile clients wasn't enough to help singer R. Kelly beat charges that he sexually abused women for decades. Attorney Deveraux Cannick, who joined Kelly's legal team just a few months before the long-awaited trial, argued in court that his accusers were former fans who became disgruntled after falling out of his favor and that his sexual relationships were consensual. He made headlines for comparing Kelly to the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

CAA to buy rival ICM Partners in merger of major Hollywood talent agencies

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) said on Monday it would buy rival ICM Partners, in a deal that will merge two major Hollywood talent agencies. The deal, which is set to close later this year, will give CAA access to ICM's entire roster of talent that includes "Bridgerton" Producer Shonda Rhimes and actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Five key moments from the R. Kelly sex abuse trial

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors described a decades-long scheme in which the R&B singer used his fame to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Here are five key moments from the trial:

Meet Fendace: Fendi and Versace present joint fashion collection

Rival Italian luxury labels Fendi and Versace have teamed up to present a joint collection to mark the end of Milan Fashion Week. Celebrities including Demi Moore, Dua Lipa, and Elizabeth Hurley gathered on Sunday night for the show, which was kept under wraps until the last minute. Models on the catwalk included Kate Moss, Amber Valletta, and Naomi Campbell.

Netflix does not plan to buy a movie theater chain, co-CEO says

Netflix Inc is not looking to buy a movie theater chain, Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said on Monday, a rejection of speculation that swirled after the world's largest streaming service bought two cinemas. The company owns one theater in New York, purchased in 2019, and one in Los Angeles, which it bought in 2020. Netflix uses the cinemas to hold movie premieres and to showcase some of its original films.

