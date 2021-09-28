Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 will be auctioned in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The tape, featuring the song "Radio Peace", was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970 by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting a interview with the couple for a local school magazine.

Revisiting 'The Sopranos,' with help of James Gandolfini's son

How do you revisit the world of "The Sopranos" without James Gandolfini? Cast the son of the late actor as a troubled teen who later grows up to become a conflicted Mafia leader - and one of pop culture's most beloved characters.

James Bond suit,'Cast Away' Wilson for sale in mega film prop auction

From Marty McFly's hoverboard in "Back to the Future Part II" to a Stormtrooper Helmet worn in "Return of the Jedi", a huge selection of movie memorabilia worth $7.5 million will be auctioned in London in November. More than 1,000 lots, made up of costumes, props and other items are expected to fetch more than 5.5 million pounds ($7.52 million) at the Nov 9-11 auction by film and television memorabilia company Prop Store.

R. Kelly convicted of luring women, underage girls for sex

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for a little more than a day before voting to convict the 54-year-old Kelly on all nine counts he faced, after a 5-1/2 week trial.

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer's father from his role as her guardian, saying he had "crossed unfathomable lines" by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom. In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart said a TV documentary released on Friday contained "deeply disturbing allegations" that "magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately."

Lawyer who compared R. Kelly to Martin Luther King couldn't convince jury

The late addition of a lawyer with experience handling high-profile clients wasn’t enough to help singer R. Kelly beat charges that he sexually abused women for decades. Attorney Deveraux Cannick, who joined Kelly’s legal team just a few months before the long-awaited trial, argued in court that his accusers were former fans who became disgruntled after falling out of his favor, and that his sexual relationships were consensual. He made headlines for comparing Kelly to the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

Five key moments from the R. Kelly sex abuse trial

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors described a decades-long scheme in which the R&B singer used his fame to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Here are five key moments from the trial:

Meet Fendace: Fendi and Versace present joint fashion collection

Rival Italian luxury labels Fendi and Versace have teamed up to present a joint collection to mark the end of Milan fashion Week. Celebrities including Demi Moore, Dua Lipa and Elizabeth Hurley gathered on Sunday night for the show, which was kept under wraps until the last minute. Models on the catwalk included Kate Moss, Amber Valletta and Naomi Campbell.

BTS to hold first live concert since COVID-19 pandemic in L.A. in Nov

South Korean boy band BTS plans to hold live concerts in Los Angeles in November for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, forcing it to cancel global tours and resort to online performances, the band's management said on Tuesday. The concerts, titled "Permission to Dance on Stage", will take place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2, Bit Hit Music said.

Netflix does not plan to buy a movie theater chain, co-CEO says

Netflix Inc is not looking to buy a movie theater chain, Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said on Monday, a rejection of speculation that swirled after the world's largest streaming service bought two cinemas. The company owns one theater in New York, purchased in 2019, and one in Los Angeles, which it bought in 2020. Netflix uses the cinemas to hold movie premieres and to showcase some of its original films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)