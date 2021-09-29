Entertainment News Roundup: Bond is back: 007 film 'No Time To Die' premieres in London; Dior brings bold splash of colour to Paris fashion week and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bond is back: 007 film 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

With a guest list made up of Oscar winners and British royalty, the James Bond film "No Time To Die" finally held its delayed world premiere in London on Tuesday in the cinema's most high-profile red carpet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Daniel Craig, dressed in an eye-catching pink velvet dinner jacket, and co-stars including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Lea Seydoux reunited for the hotly anticipated movie, which cinema operators hope will help bring audiences back to pre-pandemic levels.

Dior brings bold splash of colour to Paris fashion week

Christian Dior showcased a burst of colorful 1960s- and 1970s-flavored mini dresses as crowds returned to its hometown show at the Paris fashion week. Guests showing health passes on their mobile phones had their temperatures checked and were waved in by guards at the marquee sited in the Tuileries Gardens where onlookers gathered to watch the stream of arrivals, which included K-pop star Jisoo.

James Bond suit,'Cast Away' Wilson for sale in mega film prop auction

From Marty McFly's hoverboard in "Back to the Future Part II" to a Stormtrooper Helmet worn in "Return of the Jedi", a huge selection of movie memorabilia worth $7.5 million will be auctioned in London in November. More than 1,000 lots, made up of costumes, props, and other items are expected to fetch more than 5.5 million pounds ($7.52 million) at the Nov 9-11 auction by film and television memorabilia company Prop Store.

Never released John Lennon recording sells for $58,300 at Danish auction

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never-released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 sold for 370,000 Danish crowns ($58,300) at an auction in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The tape, featuring the unreleased song "Radio Peace," was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970, by four 16-year-old Danish boys who succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a school magazine.

R. Kelly convicted of luring women, underage girls for sex

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for a little more than a day before voting to convict the 54-year-old Kelly on all nine counts he faced, after a 5-1/2 week trial.

Netflix buys first video game studio, rolls out mobile games

Netflix has bought video game creator Night School Studio and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space. Night School Studio, the company's first gaming studio purchase, is best known for its debut game, "Oxenfree", a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer's father from his role as her guardian, saying he had "crossed unfathomable lines" by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom. In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart said a TV documentary released on Friday contained "deeply disturbing allegations" that "magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately."

Five key moments from the R. Kelly sex abuse trial

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors described a decades-long scheme in which the R&B singer used his fame to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Here are five key moments from the trial:

Yves Saint Laurent returns to Eiffel Tower runway

French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent returned to the runway for an in-person fashion show under the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, sending models down a catwalk after dusk with the glittering monument as a backdrop. For the first show of the Kering-owned label on its home turf in over a year and a half, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello drew up a lineup of skin-tight bodysuits and sharply tailored eveningwear, bringing extra glamour to Paris Fashion Week.

BTS to hold first live concert since COVID-19 pandemic in L.A. in Nov

South Korean boy band BTS plans to hold live concerts in Los Angeles in November for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, forcing it to cancel global tours and resort to online performances, the band's management said on Tuesday. The concerts, titled "Permission to Dance on Stage", will take place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2, Bit Hit Music said.

