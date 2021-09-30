Entertainment News Roundup: Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate; From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-years-long role as the controller of the singer's business affairs. "The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.

From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

Bond star Daniel Craig has chosen his next act. The British actor, whose fifth turn as the British secret service agent had its world premiere in London on Tuesday, is to play the ambitious and murderous "Macbeth" on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases cited for cancellation of 'Aladdin' Broadway performance

A COVID-19 outbreak within Disney's stage show "Aladdin" prompted an 11th-hour cancellation of Wednesday evening's performance, one night after the production joined the return of Broadway's biggest musicals from a pandemic-induced hiatus. In a notice posted on Twitter shortly before the curtain was due to go up, producers said testing protocols had detected an unspecified number of "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated members of the "Aladdin" company at The New York Amsterdam Theatre.

Dior brings bold splash of colour to Paris fashion week

Christian Dior showcased a burst of colorful 1960s- and 1970s-flavored mini dresses as crowds returned to its hometown show at the Paris fashion week. Guests showing health passes on their mobile phones had their temperatures checked and were waved in by guards at the marquee sited in the Tuileries Gardens where onlookers gathered to watch the stream of arrivals, which included K-pop star Jisoo.

Never released John Lennon recording sells for $58,300 at Danish auction

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never-released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 sold for 370,000 Danish crowns ($58,300) at an auction in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The tape, featuring the unreleased song "Radio Peace," was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970, by four 16-year-old Danish boys who succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a school magazine.

Balmain celebrates designer anniversary with live show

French fashion house Balmain celebrated the 10-year anniversary of creative director Olivier Rousteing's tenure with a catwalk show featuring a host of celebrity models including Naomi Campbell, former French First Lady Carla Bruni, Milla Jovovich, and Natalia Vodianova. Models strutted down the stage of a packed music hall on the Seine River in deconstructed garments slit to show patches of bare skin, draped with chains and layered with bold-shouldered jackets or trench coats that swept the floor.

Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end on Wednesday after a judge suspended her father, and the pop super-star said later that she was "on cloud 9 right now." At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60 million estates and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement.

Mission accomplished: critics praise Bond film 'No Time To Die'

James Bond film "No Time To Die" may be debuting 18 months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most critics said it was worth the wait. Reviews lavished praise on Daniel Craig's fifth and last outing after a 15-year tenure as the suave British secret agent, which began with 2006's "Casino Royale".

Yves Saint Laurent returns to Eiffel Tower runway

French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent returned to the runway for an in-person fashion show under the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, sending models down a catwalk after dusk with the glittering monument as a backdrop. For the first show of the Kering-owned label on its home turf in over a year and a half, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello drew up a lineup of skin-tight bodysuits and sharply tailored eveningwear, bringing extra glamour to Paris Fashion Week.

BTS to hold first live concert since COVID-19 pandemic in L.A. in Nov

South Korean boy band BTS plans to hold live concerts in Los Angeles in November for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, forcing it to cancel global tours and resort to online performances, the band's management said on Tuesday. The concerts, titled "Permission to Dance on Stage", will take place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2, Bit Hit Music said.

