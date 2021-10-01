Entertainment News Roundup: While Britney Spears rejoices, her father's attorney calls conservator suspension 'wrong'; Mission accomplished: critics praise Bond film 'No Time To Die' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

Bond star Daniel Craig has chosen his next act. The British actor, whose fifth turn as the British secret service agent had its world premiere https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/bond-is-back-007-film-no-time-die-premieres-london-2021-09-28 in London on Tuesday, is to play the ambitious and murderous "Macbeth" on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases cited for cancellation of 'Aladdin' Broadway performance

A COVID-19 outbreak within Disney's stage show "Aladdin" prompted an 11th-hour cancellation of Wednesday evening's performance, one night after the production joined the return of Broadway's biggest musicals from a pandemic-induced hiatus. In a notice posted on Twitter shortly before the curtain was due to go up, producers said testing protocols had detected an unspecified number of "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated members of the "Aladdin" company at The New York Amsterdam Theatre.

Lethal kids games drive viral fame of Netflix series "Squid Game"

The hit Netflix series "Squid Game" from South Korea has gone viral across the world and online by morphing childhood games popular before the digital era such as "Red Light, Green Light" into deadly survival challenges. The playground game where players stop and go at a tagger's command is one of six kids games with fatal consequences depicted in the gory thriller named after a South Korean variation of tag played in the 1970s and 80s using a board drawn in the dirt. In the "Red Light, Green Light" episode, the show's first, players are shot for failing to stand still at the red light call.

Balmain celebrates designer anniversary with live show

French fashion house Balmain celebrated the 10-year anniversary of creative director Olivier Rousteing's tenure with a catwalk show featuring a host of celebrity models including Naomi Campbell, former French First Lady Carla Bruni, Milla Jovovich and Natalia Vodianova. Models strutted down the stage of a packed music hall on the Seine River in deconstructed garments slit to show patches of bare skin, draped with chains and layered with bold-shouldered jackets or trench coats that swept the floor.

Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end on Wednesday after a judge suspended her father, and the pop super-star said later that she was "on cloud 9 right now." At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60 million estate and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement.

Singer Gloria Estefan reveals sexual abuse at age 9

Latin singer Gloria Estefan has revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 9 by a music teacher who was part of her family. The "Turn the Beat Around" singer spoke for the first time about the abuse on an episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" that was released on Facebook Watch on Thursday.

Mission accomplished: critics praise Bond film 'No Time To Die'

James Bond film "No Time To Die" may be debuting 18 months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most critics said it was worth the wait. Reviews lavished praise on Daniel Craig's fifth and last outing after a 15-year tenure as the suave British secret agent, which began with 2006's "Casino Royale".

Yves Saint Laurent returns to Eiffel Tower runway

French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent returned to the runway for an in-person fashion show under the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, sending models down a catwalk after dusk with the glittering monument as a backdrop. For the first show of the Kering-owned label on its home turf in over a year and a half, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello drew up a lineup of skin-tight bodysuits and sharply tailored eveningwear, bringing extra glamour to Paris Fashion Week.

