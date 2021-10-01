Left Menu

Rege-Jean Page to lead Netflix heist film from Noah Hawley and The Russo Brothers

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 10:00 IST
Rege-Jean Page to lead Netflix heist film from Noah Hawley and The Russo Brothers
  • Country:
  • United States

''Bridgerton'' breakout Rege-Jean Page is set to headline a Netflix heist thriller film from ''Fargo'' creator Noah Hawley.

The movie, which Hawley will write and direct, will be produced by the streaming service in collaboration with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's banner AGBO.

Plot details are being kept locked in the safe, but comes from an original idea from Hawley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hawley will also produce through his 26 Keys banner alongside The Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca.

''AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Rege-Jean Page,'' Larocca said in a statement.

Page found global fame after featuring as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Netflix series ''Bridgerton''.

After leaving the show post the first season, the actor joined the cast of another AGBO project ''The Gray Man'', which also includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas.

Page will also star in Paramount Pictures' ''Dungeons & Dragons'', alongside the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

Hawley, known for creating popular series ''Fargo'' and ''Legion'', made his feature directorial debut with Natalie Portman-starrer ''Lucy in the Sky''.

He is currently working on a TV series for FX based on the ''Alien'' franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021